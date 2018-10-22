Original Flash John Wesley Shipp Suits Up in Arrowverse Crossover First Look

Holy Shipp! This latest sneak peek from the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover event is the most exciting one yet: Executive producer Marc Guggenheim on Monday posted a picture of John Wesley Shipp suited up in his original Flash costume, tweeting, “After seven years, this just might be the coolest thing we’ve ever done.”

Shipp, who plays father to Grant Gustin on The Flash, formerly portrayed speedster Barry Allen on CBS’ short-lived Flash series from 1990 to 1991. In addition to Guggenheim’s behind-the-scenes gift, Gustin also shared a doozy of a group shot: Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, Stephen Amell as The Flash, Shipp also as The Flash and Gustin as the Green Arrow. Behold:

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Your thoughts on Shipp’s “new” role? Drop ’em in a comment below.