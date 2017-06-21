Emmys 2017: Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Dream Nominees

In 2016, FX’s awards phenom The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story dominated Emmy’s Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, snagging three of the six nominations (and yielding the ultimate winner in Sterling K. Brown). While it’s unlikely any single project will sweep the race this year, you can count on acclaimed minis Fargo, Feud and Big Little Lies to snag at least one, possibly two slots apiece.

