Emmys 2017: Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie — Dream Nominees

In 2016, FX’s awards phenom The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story dominated Emmy’s Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, snagging three of the six nominations (and yielding the ultimate winner in Sterling K. Brown). While it’s unlikely any single project will sweep the race this year, you can count on acclaimed minis Fargo, Feud and Big Little Lies to snag at least one, possibly two slots apiece. 

But how did the prestige trio fare on our 15th and final Dream Emmy short list? Flip through the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access— to find out, and then weigh in with your own Dream Emmy nominations in the comments.

For the record, Emmy voting is currently underway and will wrap up on June 26. The nominations themselves will be unveiled on July 13. Meanwhile, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Late Show frontman Stephen Colbert, is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS.

  1. Shaun says:
    Fargo has some great actors,individually they are great even if the story isn’t sometimes.

