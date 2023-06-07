Read Next: The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer and Former Heavyweight Champ, Dead at 81
Ahsoka, the latest chapter in Star Wars‘ intergalactic saga, will get underway on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Disney+ announced Wednesday.

The new series will follow the former Jedi knight (who made her live-action debut during Season 2 of The Mandalorian and later appeared in The Book of Boba Fett)  as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic.

In addition to Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character, the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (as Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi as Ezra BridgerMary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue OneAndor) as Mon Mothma, Ray Stevenson (Black Sails) and Ivanna Sakhno as villains Baylan Skolland and Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the voice of the droid Huyang.

Star Wars TV Release Dates Ahsoka Skeleton Crew
Star Wars TV Status Report: The Latest on Ahsoka, Andor, Boba Fett and Others
The eight-episode Season 1 will release new eps weekly. Ahsoka‘s freshman run will be directed by Dave Filoni (Rebels), Peter Ramsey (The Mandalorian), Steph Green (Watchmen), Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon), Jennifer Getzinger (Jessica Jones) and Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian).

In addition to the date announcement, Disney+ also released a new promo for the series; you can watch it by pressing PLAY on the video at the top of this post, then scroll down to see new photos.

Are you psyched for Ahsoka? Hit the comments, and let us know!

