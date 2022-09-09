Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi Joins Live-Action Star Wars Series as Ezra Bridger

Eman Esfandi is headed to a galaxy far, far away, having been confirmed to appear in Disney’s upcoming live-action Ahsoka series. Star Wars TV: The Latest on 8 Shows!

Esfandi, whose credits include Best Picture nominee King Richard, is set to play fan favorite Ezra Bridger, our sister site The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The character debuted in Star Wars Rebels (voiced by Taylor Gray) as a young, Force-sensitive orphan who eventually joins the Rebels. He even crossed paths with Lando Calrissian and received some lightsaber training from Ahsoka.

The casting was first reported by Cinelinx.

Set five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight warrior and Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice. The series will presumably follow Ahsoka’s continued hunt for Ezra Bridger and the Grand Admiral Thrawn (which was teased during her first live-action appearance on The Mandalorian), teaming up with Sabine Wren (The Society‘s Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in the process.

Other previously announced casting includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Ivanna Sakhno (High Fidelity) in yet-to-be-revealed roles, while Vikings’ Ray Stevenson is set to play a villainous admiral — but not the Grand Admiral Thrawn (who was voiced by Lars Mikkelsen in Star Wars Rebels).

Additionally, Hayden Christensen will reportedly appear as Darth Vader, presumably in flashbacks given that the series takes place years after the dark lord’s demise. Christensen previously reprised his role as Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Ahsoka is on track for release in 2023.

