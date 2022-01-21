Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast of Disney+'s Star Wars Spinoff Ahsoka

RELATED STORIES Star Wars: Ahsoka Casts The Society's Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is moving from Fargo to a galaxy far, far away: The actress has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, who will reprise her Mandalorian role as Jedi Knight warrior Ahsoka Tano. (The character, a fan favorite from the animated Clone Wars series, made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.) Details about Winstead’s character are being kept tightly under wraps as of now.

Hayden Christiansen will also return to play Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. (Since Ahsoka takes place five years after Return of the Jedi, which saw the demise of Darth Vader, it’s assumed that Anakin will appear in flashbacks.) Plus, the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) as Sabine Wren and Ivanna Sakhno (High Fidelity) in an undisclosed role. Production is set to begin this spring; no premiere date has been set.

Winstead costarred alongside Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon in Season 3 of the FX crime anthology Fargo, playing ex-con Nikki Swango. She also had lead roles on PBS’ Mercy Street and CBS’ BrainDead. Her film credits include 10 Cloverfield Lane and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.