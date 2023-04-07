×

First Ahsoka Series Trailer Features Sabine, Hera, Grand Admiral Thrawn and an 'Heir to the Empire' Nod

We have our first look at Disney+’s Ahsoka, and it features many familiar characters.

Series creator Dave Filoni and executive producer Jon Favreau unveiled the trailer Friday at Star Wars Celebration in London, and it gives us a first good look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) as Sabine Wren, offers a first glimpse of Grand Admiral Thrawn, and confirms that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) is playing Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla.

STAR WARS: AHSOKAYou can also spy Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One, Andor) again reprising her role of Mon Mothma, while Ray Stevenson (Black Sails, Star Wars Rebels) looms large as a lightsaber-wielding adversary named Baylan Skoll.

It was also revealed at Star Wars Celebration that Ahsoka will premiere this August (exact date TBA).

Starring Rosario Dawson in the title role. Ahsoka is “set after the fall of the Empire, and follows the former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” according to the official logline.

Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then keep scrolling for additional first look photos.

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

Senator Mawood (Maurice Irvin), Senator Rodrigo (Jacqueline Antaramian), Chancellor Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) and Gran Senator (Erica Duke)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

STAR WARS: AHSOKA

