Our Annual Fall TV Grid Already Looks Wackier Than Ever — Brace Yourselves….

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Now that Fox has finally coughed up a game plan for this fall (and The CW firmed up theirs), it is time for the “beta,” undoubtedly subject-to-change version of TVLine’s annual Fall TV Grid.
But even this first crack is wack.
Back in May when only the Writers Guild strike was officially in play, ABC and The CW came out of the gate with “strike-proof” schedules, whereas NBC and (very much so) CBS were more optimistic, penciling in fresh seasons of their well-watched procedurals and such.
As the SAG-AFTRA strike became closer to a reality, The CW noodled with their slate (most recently pushing All American to midseason) and Fox ultimately went with an all-animated/reality line-up. ABC thus far is holding pat, but NBC and CBS surely will come forth soon with rejiggered schedules that concede #OneChicago, NCIS et al won’t be rolling cameras anytime soon.
Of note, NBC has first seasons of The Irrational, Found and Welcome to the Family already in the bank, as well as episodes of La Brea Season 3 and Magnum P.I.‘s farewell stretch.
While sources tell TVLine that celebrity-hosted/paneled game shows that have yet to start taping their fall seasons should remain unaffected (the SAG-AFTRA contract allows for such work), it’s possible that competition series like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer may end up skewing their “celebrity” casts toward athletes and reality-TV personalities.
Anyway, without further ado, here is Version 1.0 of TVLine’s annual and sleek Fall TV grid; stay tuned for upcoming updates. And as always:
• NEW/’NEW’ programming for the 2023-24 TV season is listed in RED.
• MIDSEASON LAUNCHES are listed beneath the grid.
• If you want scoop on any of these shows, email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question just might be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
(Every single little random game show not necessarily accounted for)
ABC
9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, HIGH POTENTIAL, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent
FATE STILL TBD: Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds
CBS
CSI: Vegas, POPPA’S HOUSE and TRACKER — but surely more to come!
FOX
9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, DOC, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Great North, GRIMSBURG, The Masked Singer (Season 11), Next Level Chef, RESCUE: HI-SURF and WE ARE FAMILY
FATE STILL TBD: Housebroken and Welcome to Flatch
NBC
THE AMERICAS, DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND, La Brea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I. (final episodes), Password, Transplant (Season 3) and untitled America’s Got Talent spinoff — but surely more to come!
THE CW
61ST STREET, All American, All American: Homecoming, FGIRL ISLAND, the I AM documentary film franchise, Mysteries Decoded, Superman & Lois and Walker
I have so many shows I never got to finish, I’m actualy glad to have this break from original content, I’ll free my TVtime pipeline
How many Tracker and Blue Bloods episodes have been filmed?
So with Iger floating selling ABC, NBC considering turning the 10pm hour back to affiliates, the CW mostly abandoning scripted originals, and Fox a weird odd man out with no studio, is it safe to say these strikes are pretty much the nail in the coffin for broadcast TV?
NBC 10 pm rumor has since been dialed back: https://tvline.com/list_item/nbc-scheduling-baking-its-future/
I’ve pretty much written off TV for next season as I don’t see a quick resolution to these strikes. Luckily I’ll now be able to clear my watchlists on streamers. I just wonder how many shows might not be around post strike (including movies).
I’d it possible for the networks to possibly repackage some streaming only programming and air it on broadcast TV? There’s so much good stuff like House of Cards, Handmaid’s Tale, etc, that never aired on television. Might make for some interesting negotiations for broadcast rights, too