Our Annual Fall TV Grid Already Looks Wackier Than Ever — Brace Yourselves….

Now that Fox has finally coughed up a game plan for this fall (and The CW firmed up theirs), it is time for the “beta,” undoubtedly subject-to-change version of TVLine’s annual Fall TV Grid.

But even this first crack is wack.

Back in May when only the Writers Guild strike was officially in play, ABC and The CW came out of the gate with “strike-proof” schedules, whereas NBC and (very much so) CBS were more optimistic, penciling in fresh seasons of their well-watched procedurals and such.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike became closer to a reality, The CW noodled with their slate (most recently pushing All American to midseason) and Fox ultimately went with an all-animated/reality line-up. ABC thus far is holding pat, but NBC and CBS surely will come forth soon with rejiggered schedules that concede #OneChicago, NCIS et al won’t be rolling cameras anytime soon.

Of note, NBC has first seasons of The Irrational, Found and Welcome to the Family already in the bank, as well as episodes of La Brea Season 3 and Magnum P.I.‘s farewell stretch.

While sources tell TVLine that celebrity-hosted/paneled game shows that have yet to start taping their fall seasons should remain unaffected (the SAG-AFTRA contract allows for such work), it’s possible that competition series like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer may end up skewing their “celebrity” casts toward athletes and reality-TV personalities.

Anyway, without further ado, here is Version 1.0 of TVLine’s annual and sleek Fall TV grid; stay tuned for upcoming updates. And as always:

• NEW/’NEW’ programming for the 2023-24 TV season is listed in RED .

• MIDSEASON LAUNCHES are listed beneath the grid.

ABC

9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, HIGH POTENTIAL, Not Dead Yet, The Rookie, Station 19 and Will Trent

FATE STILL TBD: Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds

CBS

CSI: Vegas, POPPA’S HOUSE and TRACKER — but surely more to come!

FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, DOC, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Great North, GRIMSBURG, The Masked Singer (Season 11), Next Level Chef, RESCUE: HI-SURF and WE ARE FAMILY

FATE STILL TBD: Housebroken and Welcome to Flatch

NBC

THE AMERICAS, DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND, La Brea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I. (final episodes), Password, Transplant (Season 3) and untitled America’s Got Talent spinoff — but surely more to come!

THE CW

61ST STREET, All American, All American: Homecoming, FGIRL ISLAND, the I AM documentary film franchise, Mysteries Decoded, Superman & Lois and Walker