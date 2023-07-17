Twist! Yellowstone, UK’s Ghosts Head to CBS as Part of Strike-Altered Fall Schedule

CBS on Monday afternoon released a wholly expected update to its original Fall TV schedule, which had come on the heels of the WGA strike starting, predated the SAG-AFTRA strike, and hoped against all hope for new episodes of no fewer than 16 scripted shows.

Instead….

♦ The megahit Western Yellowstone, starting with its very first episode, will gallop on over from Paramount Network to help supplant strikes-postponed seasons of scripted shows. Also being enlisted for that cause are the UK comedy Ghosts (on which the CBS hitcom is based, and starting with Season 1), onetime CBS drama SEAL Team (picking up with Season 5) and “curated” classic episodes of Blue Bloods.

♦ New reality-TV fare being fast-tracked for fall include the Josh Duhamel-hosted competition Buddy Games, the Jaime Camil-hosted game show Lotería Loca, Raid the Cage (based on an Israeli quizzer) and the Paramount+ docuseries FBI TRUE.

SUNDAYS (with NFL single-header)

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm Yellowstone (beginning with Season 1)

9 pm Yellowstone

10 pm Big Brother (Season 25 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2)

SUNDAYS (with NFL double-header)

7 pm NFL overrun + 60 Minutes

9 pm Yellowstone

10 pm Big Brother

MONDAYS

8 pm Lotería Loca

9 pm NCIS (reruns)

10 pm Paramount+ Original TBA

TUESDAYS

8 pm Big Brother

9 pm FBI TRUE (Paramount+ docuseries)

10 pm FBI (reruns)

WEDNESDAYS

8 pm Survivor (90 minutes weekly)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race (90 minutes weekly)

THURSDAYS

8 pm Big Brother

9 pm Buddy Games

10 pm The Challenge: USA

THURSDAYS (after Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA conclude)

8 pm Young Sheldon (reruns)

8:30 pm Ghosts (reruns)

9 pm UK: Ghosts (beginning with Season 1)

9:30 pm UK: Ghosts

10 pm SEAL Team (beginning with Season 5)

FRIDAYS

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night/Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9 pm Raid the Cage

10 pm Curated Blue Bloods “classics”

SATURDAYS

8 pm Drama encores and sports

10 pm 48 Hours

