Twist! Yellowstone, UK’s Ghosts Head to CBS as Part of Strike-Altered Fall Schedule

CBS on Monday afternoon released a wholly expected update to its original Fall TV schedule, which had come on the heels of the WGA strike starting, predated the SAG-AFTRA strike, and hoped against all hope for new episodes of no fewer than 16 scripted shows.
Instead….
♦ The megahit Western Yellowstone, starting with its very first episode, will gallop on over from Paramount Network to help supplant strikes-postponed seasons of scripted shows. Also being enlisted for that cause are the UK comedy Ghosts (on which the CBS hitcom is based, and starting with Season 1), onetime CBS drama SEAL Team (picking up with Season 5) and “curated” classic episodes of Blue Bloods.
♦ New reality-TV fare being fast-tracked for fall include the Josh Duhamel-hosted competition Buddy Games, the Jaime Camil-hosted game show Lotería Loca, Raid the Cage (based on an Israeli quizzer) and the Paramount+ docuseries FBI TRUE.
SUNDAYS (with NFL single-header)
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm Yellowstone (beginning with Season 1)
9 pm Yellowstone
10 pm Big Brother (Season 25 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 2)
SUNDAYS (with NFL double-header)
7 pm NFL overrun + 60 Minutes
9 pm Yellowstone
10 pm Big Brother
MONDAYS
8 pm Lotería Loca
9 pm NCIS (reruns)
10 pm Paramount+ Original TBA
TUESDAYS
8 pm Big Brother
9 pm FBI TRUE (Paramount+ docuseries)
10 pm FBI (reruns)
WEDNESDAYS
8 pm Survivor (90 minutes weekly)
9:30 pm The Amazing Race (90 minutes weekly)
THURSDAYS
8 pm Big Brother
9 pm Buddy Games
10 pm The Challenge: USA
THURSDAYS (after Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA conclude)
8 pm Young Sheldon (reruns)
8:30 pm Ghosts (reruns)
9 pm UK: Ghosts (beginning with Season 1)
9:30 pm UK: Ghosts
10 pm SEAL Team (beginning with Season 5)
FRIDAYS
8 pm The Price Is Right at Night/Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
9 pm Raid the Cage
10 pm Curated Blue Bloods “classics”
SATURDAYS
8 pm Drama encores and sports
10 pm 48 Hours
I think these strikes are going to effectively put the nail in the coffin for broadcast scripted content..
This season is going to be forkin messed up!
Brave of CBS to show the UK version of Ghosts. Some might like it better, but I think they are both excellent shows.
Going to be weird to see two very different versions of Ghosts, back to back. With similiar characters, if different storylines, and such. NCIS has always done well with its reruns, and so it will be interesting to see how long they have to do this kind of schedule. Not sure how a network version of Yellowstone will go…
I actually watched UK Ghosts side by side with US Ghosts for season one. After the first few episodes, the stories started to diverge so it wasn’t that confusing. Made for a nice comedic hour of TV. I missed it this past season as Max has not yet released season 4 of UK’s Ghosts.
I so want Alison and Mike to visit Jay and Samantha’s B&B and discover someone else can see ghosts, just for the line “Are there really that many men who die with their pants off?”. I’d be happy with anyone else who can see ghosts visit either couple.
So all reruns of the best shows!! And Yellowstone will newer show because football always runs over
Oh they will show, just around thr bottom of the hour.
For you, in your market…but there are millions of us on the West Coast.
Not unexpected and not surprised. CBS execs were extremely confident in its fall schedule up till this point, and yet real silly to not see the big picture of the strike situation till now.
They saw it, they, the execs, planned this “winning” strategy.
I’m excited that UK’s Ghosts is coming!!
I wonder if this means Max won’t be getting season 4 of UK’s Ghosts for awhile. Been waiting on that since I finished season three.
They are going to have to heavily edit UK Ghosts as episodes are 30 minutes without commercials.
Unless they decide to air episodes unedited for time in an hour timeslot.
Every third word of Yellowstone will have to be bleeped out. Don’t see how this will work. Glad to see Seal back on CBS. Have missed it since it went to another station.
Well they somehow managed to air season one of Dexter on CBS during the 2008 strike, even though Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) was known for having quite a ‘colorful’ vocabulary.
My guess is CBS will drop out the audio, which is what The CW is doing with the curse words for The Rising and the little bit of Moonshine that I watched, TNT with the F bombs on The Lazarus Project. Which is a little less obtrusive than bleeping out the 40 F bombs in addition to the other words you can not say on broadcast. At least with broadcast there is a valid reason why the episodes are edited, TNT/TBS still not allowing F bombs on their networks is silly considering the boffo ratings for Yellowstone on Paramount Network.
We’re going to see a lot more of this in the coming weeks.
Hmmm. NCIS reruns airing on Monday, and no NCIS Hawaii reruns.
Could it be possible that NCIS Sydney will take the empty 10 pm slot? It’s a P+ original overseas, and since the UK version of Ghosts will also be airing, why not bring the 1st international NCIS here as well?
NCIS Hawaii has a limited number of episodes and the network likely wants to not have to repeat them during the fall. As for NCIS Sydney it’s possible it might air in the States but they have to actually make the show first. I don’t know where they are in the filming schedule at this point since it hasn’t been that long since the cast was announced.
They’ve been filming since early May of this year,
I may have to watch the British Ghosts
It is worth your time
It’ll be interesting to see the show the US Ghosts is based on.
Watching he reruns of the shows CBS will be playing has to be better than a whole season of reality TV and game shows. Crossing my fingers the studios do the right thing asap and pay the writers and actors what they deserve so we can all get back to our favorite shows.
UK Ghosts is a different type of humor. British comedy doesn’t do as well in America typically but lets see how it goes.
Which is a shame because British comedy is much, much better than American comedy.
I don’t know about that. The hard part is actually understanding what they are saying. They really should use subtitles. That’s why I never watch the British comedies on PBS.
How can Josh Duhamel and Jaime Camil host shows during the strike?
Game, reality and talk shows, and soaps, are covered by a slightly different SAG-AFRTRA agreement. –Mgmt.
Interesting, so actors could do something like Celebrity Jeopardy as long as they don’t plug an AMPTP production while they’re there?
Lingo will also be back midsseason. Also maybe Tough as Nails? Not sure if that had two seasons or not, with one airing now.
*Unless they hold it for next summer, I just assumed it might go between Survivor/TAR cycles again, especially with other ones moved to fall
Nevermind, I guess that qualifies under “new seasons of any returning shows,” I just was thinking of all the fall scripted stuff being bumped back.
Ah, good, now everyone can also have a crush on Mathew Baynton.
I figured all networks will do this since they all have streamers to pull from. They have so much content to use that they aren’t worried about not having something. I am not sure how a broadcast version on Yellowstone will work. It is violent and lots of not-for-broadcast dialogue.
We should boycott Networks and streaming attempts to circumvent the actors/writers strikes. If we want to protect high quality, scripted content, we need to protect the writers and actors. make them know garbage reality tv scab shows won’t cut it.
Honestly anyone serious about supporting them should cancel streaming subscriptions, even as so little will be on TV this fall.
But didn’t the unions suggest not canceling the services yet? I forget the reason but I remember reading that.
Correct. The unions have not moved for any boycotts. Yet.
The thing is won’t this all come down to the consumers pockets in the end. We will pay higher fees to offset the losses they need to recover for higher pay-outs to the writers, actors, etc. I guess we can boycott by refusing to pay the price hikes that are inevitably coming.
I’m sure they would never do that. The mega-rich executives will voluntarily make up the differences out of their own pockets. (eye roll)
Okay, I wish I could go back and edit, or delete on here. So much of this is about greed that I just assumed the faster we affected the studios’ bottom line – when they’ve talked about being willing to let writer’s lose their homes/etc. – the faster they might actually be encouraged to end the strike. But researching it a bit more, even though the residuals are NOT fair, some of these actors/writers are still getting residuals and using those to help pay bills in the meantime. There’s also fear of them cancelling shows or using such numbers as excuses to say, “see this is a volatile market, we can’t give you what we want.” So while my heart was in the right place wanting to hurt the greedy execs, I apologize for posting that without looking into it further. Honestly I am a bit relieved because I hadn’t pulled the trigger yet as I deal with move and was going to wait until I was settled to see what services to keep. But I do wish there were more ways those of us not near the studios/strike areas could help if anyone does have any suggestions.
Alternative idea then, if you have the money/electricity to do so: Stream your favorite movies & TV shows over and over. You don’t have to be in the room; the volume can be down as you watch another TV or work from home or do chores or whatever. Make them pay MORE residuals to the talents you appreciate during this time.
They are going to have to edit Yellowstone for regular TV. Problem with putting streaming/cable shows on network stations.
There will be so much bleeping in Yellowstone, we won’t be able to hear dialogue. Otherwise nothing to see on CBS or other network this fall, since I’m not fan reality shows and reruns
This is awesome news.
This may be a dumb question, but how can actors host reality shows if they are striking? Does the union view their work on those outside the bounds of contract negotiations. (And yes, I understand that anyone who wants to can cross a picket line, it just seems like if you see a SAG actor – which I assume Josh Duhamel is, as an example – is hosting going against the union?
Ahh… wait. Note to self. Read all comments first. Just saw Matt’s answer above,