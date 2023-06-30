TVLine Items: Netflix Sets Stallone Doc, World on Fire Season 2 Trailer and More

The man behind Rocky and Rambo is getting the documentary treatment at Netflix, which has unveiled a teaser for Sly, its retrospective doc about actor Sylvester Stallone.

Premiering this November, the project “offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life,” touts the official description.

Press PLAY above for a preview, in which Stallone admits that he has regrets about his life.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Country music group Little Big Town will host the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, airing Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

* CBS has ordered a remake of the Israeli game show Raid the Cage, in which teams of two face-off to grab prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close, while teammates try to correctly answer questions to add seconds to the clock, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy) will star in and executive-produce the Lifetime Ripped from the Headlines movie How She Caught a Killer, playing a detective who goes undercover to solve the cases of kidnapped and murdered sex workers.

* Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Jake Johnson’s feature directorial debut, Self Reliance, a comedic thriller in which Johnson plays a man who is offered a million dollars to play a game in which hunters try to kill him. When he thinks he has found the perfect loophole — they can only attack when he’s alone — his only problem is that none of his friends or family believe the game is real. Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Andy Samberg, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović, Christopher Lloyd and Wayne Brady also star.

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer World on Fire Season 2, premiering Oct. 15 at 9 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?