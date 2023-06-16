Are Superman Changes Too Much? Can Wheel Let New Blood Have a Spin? Can Jesus and FBoy Get Along? More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Superman & Lois, NCIS: Sydney, Wheel of Fortune and more!

1 | Coming out of last week’s Silo, who is “they”? People are speculating it’s simply Sims and his secret surveillance crew, but did you ever sense Judge Meadows was being quietly subservient to him? Also, who cried out “Etch-a-Sketch!!!” when they showed us Meadows’ home?

2 | Even though Never Have I Ever’s Devi and Paxton had dated within the calendar year, didn’t his faculty position add a weird level of ick to their storage-closet kiss? And after being such a big figure at the start of the season, wasn’t it odd that we didn’t see Ethan at all after Episode 4?

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus in ‘The Chosen’.

3 | Will The CW run FBoy Island promos during its Jesus show?

4 | Can Ariana DeBose host every awards show? And to paraphrase one tweet we saw, who’d have thunk The Glee Project would produce two Tony Award winners (thus far)?

5 | Did Fear the Walking Dead’s Morgan have an easier time making an appointment with June — over walkie-talkie while being shot at! — than you or we would have getting a spot on our primary care physician’s calendar? And considering that when Mo was fighting a reanimated Grace her hand was practically in her mother’s mouth, is there any way on earth that the youngster should have been able to avoid getting bitten?

6 | If NCIS: Sydney can get a few episodes under its belt and the WGA strike here keeps chugging along, how much you bet the Aussie offshoot heads Stateside sooner versus later?

7 | Teenagers alone in the woods with alcohol and guns…. What could possibly go wrong, Cruel Summer?

8 | Bacon in a jar, Crime Scene Kitchen? Also, if this week’s Safety Bake wasn’t maple bacon donuts, why was maple syrup out and open?

9 | WWE fans: What do you make of Rhea Ripley’s new Women’s World Championship, as revealed on Raw?

10 | With jokes about Conan O’Brien “keeping it tight,” Val dating Rudy Giuliani’s son and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — all in the same episode — is it safe to say that How I Met Your Father still has no idea what demo it’s supposed to be writing for?

11 | Ryan Seacrest, Wheel of Fortune host? Can we pleeeeease cultivate a new generation of talk/game show personalities??? Also, does it feel weird and unnatural that Pat Sajak and Vanna White aren’t retiring together?

12 | Which show will be more unrecognizable next TV season — Superman & Lois minus seven series regulars, or Bob Hearts Abishola minus 11 series regulars?

13 | Did anyone watching The Big D do the math during the intros — that one couple wed in 2014, lasted six years, and had been divorced six months — to confirm that this show had been on the shelf a while? Also, is Brooks kidding us with this tattoo? (But at least we were spared seeing his mom’s name on his [spoiler]!)

14 | On Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, what were the odds that the really burned grilled cheese just so happened to get delivered to Gordon and his expert panel? Also, is “I will not be investing in you” the clunkiest reality-TV elimination catchphrase?

15 | We understand why, for narrative purposes, Mayans MC’s EZ was able to defeat that Sons of Anarchy member in their fight to the death. But given the opponent’s sheer size, and the fact that EZ’s first punch on the man had no effect, didn’t we have to suspend a little too much disbelief that EZ could overtake him?

16 | Was there anything cuter (or sillier) on TV this week than Gremlins’ Gizmo proudly exclaiming that he smelled like dead fish?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!