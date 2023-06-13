Wheel of Fortune: Sajak Out, Seacrest In?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Having just dropped one hosting gig from his workload, Ryan Seacrest could be picking up another.
The TV veteran is reportedly in the running to replace Pat Sajak, who announced on Monday that he’ll be leaving Wheel of Fortune at the end of its upcoming 41st season.
Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, who first broke the news of Sajak’s departure, followed up in a tweet on Monday night that Seacrest “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” as Sajak’s exit nears.
“Some sources say he’s the frontrunner,” Shaw shared. “Others say he is just one of many interested.”
Should Seacrest ultimately get the job, he’d certainly have the experience for it: He’s hosted American Idol since its 2002 debut (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC), and he just recently ended a six-year stint as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, alongside Kelly Ripa. Seacrest has also presided over the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2007, among many other TV events.
“Well, the time has come,” Sajak confirmed in a statement on Monday. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. During his tenure, Sajak won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host three times and received 16 additional nominations.
Does Seacrest feel like a fitting replacement for Sajak? Give us your thoughts in a comment below.
I think Ryan would be a good choice…Vanna should keep the “role” she has!
Seacrest YES
ABSOLUTELY NOT! Needless to say that when Pat leaves and if Ryan gets the gig I’ll have to watch Family Feud full-time. He is to much of a kiss ass individual for me! Have someone else in the running for the co-host not him PLEASE 🤮
Bad move for Seacrest
He would be great at it.
I’ve pretty much already boycotted “Wheel” ever since they screwed the contestant out of an Audi she 100% deserved. This news just cinches that I will no longer watch the long-running game show. Seacrest is nothing but a weasel.
News? It’s nothing but rumors and innuendo. Mark my words, Seacrest won’t be the host!
I must have missed that episode. What happened?
think Ryan would be an excellent choice.
Mayim Bialik LOL
Not a good choice—why not Vanna and his daughter. Someone else would be better than Seacrest.
THANK You. They’re going to bungle this like Jeopardy did. Promote Vanna and keep Maggie. Seacrest? What a joke.
Promote Vanna to host? I don’t think she would want that. Did you see her filling in for him when he had a medical issue? She seemed very uncomfortable. I don’t think she would even want that job.
Wheel of Fortune needs someone like Drew Carey that is willing to fully commit should the show continue for another few decades. Ryan Seacrest will do maybe one or two seasons then realize he rather do something else that has a bigger spotlight on him. American Idol is the exception because I’m sure he gets paid quite a bit to keep going with that.
I’d actually love to see Tom Bergeron as Pat’s successor.
As much as I love Tom…he’s nearing 70. I think they should bring in someone a little younger, so they don’t need to go through the hiring process again in a few years when Tom decides to retire.
I’m waiting for Vanna to also tell us she is leaving,she is 65 years old and I think it would be odd for her to stay when Pat leaves so Ryan and perhaps Maggue Sajak might work well enough
I also believe she has said she would leave when Pat left in the past but that could always have changed since she said it (if I am even remembering correctly). I am guessing Pat’s daughter would step in. I like the above suggestion of Tom as a host…Ryan would be awful IMO.
I think WOF should pull a Jeopardy and have a season of guest hosts. If seasons continue to be 39 weeks, bring in 10 hosts for 4 weeks each (1 for 3) and then make a decision. I liked seeing all the different folks host Jeopardy. On a side note, Jeopardy does a 46 week season, WOF should up their production to that with a new host. I mean, there’s no reason for any repeats when they can film an entire season in like 3 months!
It’s almost comical that anytime a game show hosting job opens up, the first name on everyone’s mind is Seacrest’s. While I’m sure Ryan would do well as host, there are plenty of others out there who could do a great job! How about Maggie Sajak?
Not Seacrest please. Get someone new like Pat was. Seacrest is always looking for something new. No commitment.
Ryan can do anything !! I would watch if he were the host – never watched before.
Really Diane? In the 50 years this show has been on TV you’ve never watched? Not even once? C’mon. We’re not buying it.
Definitely would be a great fit!!!
No to Ryan Seacrest. Terrible idea.
I sure hope he doesn’t take over or I will stop watching!
NO please NO. Get someone other than Ryan Seacrest. Let someone else that hasn’t gotten so many jobs on TV have a change. I don’t believe he fits the replacement for Pat.
I really hope that Pat Sajak made his decision to leave on his own. He will be missed. These shows are never quite the same without the original host. Jeopardy lives on, Wheel of fortune should as well. But you know, never quite the same.
Oh god, please noooooooo!
Gee ANOTHER job for Ryan. He’s got more money than god. You left out his daily
radio show in LA. It’s no wonder he can’t keep a girlfriend. He’s always moving around. Then again, I read Wheel records a month’s worth of episodes in 4 days a month so Pat Sajak has been retired for years.
Please anybody but Ryan Seacrest. There has to be someone better than him. How about Tom Bergeron. He is great!
Absolutely not! Time for some fresh talent. And the host doesn’t have to be a man.
Oh hell no Ryan is an idiot. I can’t wait till some deep dark secret is uncovered about him.
They need someone who’s blandly friendly, upbeat, and can keep people following the (relatively simple) rules. Most celebrities would find it a boring gig, and not nearly as prestigious as hosting “Jeopardy.” They need someone at the point in their career that Seacrest was at 10 or 20 years ago.
I don’t hate this!! I actually think Ryan would be an amazing host! I love Vanna, but I don’t see her as the host. I’m wondering if maybe that’s why he left Kelly and Ryan (also to stay in LA….)