Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 41 Seasons — Read the Host’s Full Statement

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Pat Sajak is stepping down as the host of Wheel of Fortune after more than four decades.
“Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement to Bloomberg News on Monday. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
Sajak has hosted the syndicated game show since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. Prior to Sajak, Wheel was hosted by Chuck Woolery since the show’s premiere in 1975.
A true television icon, Sajak has thrice won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host. He has received 16 additional nominations.
Though this is the first time Sajak has made his exit plans official, the host has flirted with retirement for several years.
“Years go by fast,” he told ET while celebrating Wheel‘s 40th season in 2022. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long.”
A replacement for Sajak was not included in this initial announcement, though plenty of Wheel enthusiasts have already taken to social media to campaign for Vanna White — Sajak’s longtime co-host, an expert letter turner and the very picture of glamour — to take over full-time.
Can you even imagine Wheel of Fortune without Sajak as host? Drop a comment with your thoughts on his big announcement below.
Pat has been a fixture on Wheel and in pop culture as long as I remember. As much as I wish he could be on it forever, nothing lasts forever. I will miss him dearly.
About time he retired.
It had to happen sometime, and considering he is as old as me, I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner!
They better find someone as charming as Pat is if they want the show to go on, and hopefully Vanna will still be turning letters! (But she should NOT be host!)
No way……hes the best!!
It’s funny that he’d finally decided to retire. It wasn’t long ago that one of the contestants commented to him about retiring and Sajak was a bit unhappy about the comment.
Time for him to go!
I don’t even want to think about TV or Wheel without Pat Sajak. It hurts too much. Good guy. Good host. The one thing you could count on.
Vanna too.
Oh wow Wheel of Fortune will never be this same. Best of Luck Pat.
So sorry to see Pat retire! He’ll be greatly missed!😣 Best of everything to him and his family. Maybe consider John Michael Higins .Have fun Pat!
What a shock! I will miss him so much so I’ll probably not watch after this upcoming season.
Really hope he enjoys his retirement. He deserves it after all these years ❤️🙏
Say it ain’t so. Pat! Now, can I buy a vowel?
It’s time for him to move on, for sure!!!
It’s Been Real . But the time has come , Enjoy
Between him and Alex Trebek, these two were staples in my life since I was a young kid. Alex is soooo missed and Pat will be missed, too. At least he is making a conscious decision to leave and enjoy retirement.
I’m still getting used to a Trebek-less Jeopardy this really is the end of an era
Honestly, it’s about time; long overdue, actually. He just hasn’t seemed interested in it for at least the last decade, nor does he seem genuinely happy for contestants who not only win, but win big. He’s been going through the motions for a while now.
I don’t imagine ‘’Wheel’’ it’s self will be taking a final spin, though; no doubt Sony pictures will want to keep it around just as they’ve done with “Jeopardy!“.
Personally, I think Todd Newton would be an excellent host.
I agree. And is are I’d take Newton over who they will choose.
Have watched him all 41 years! He is silly, corny and I have so enjoyed him.
Good luck to him and may he enjoy retirement. One lesson Trebek taught is, do not work until you die, I believe.
People will forever associate Pat Sajak with wheel of fortune. Wishing him a very well deserved retirement. You might as well let Vanna take over if she’s up to it otherwise throw a cart up in the air and see who gets it.
I can understand his decision & when the time comes to Exit…its his life & he can now whatever he wants !!…i also believe Miss Vanba should think about doing the same.move on…
Someone else should walk many miles in those shoes….time to move on….
Given his erratic behavior over the last few years, I think this is the only reasonable outcome. I wish him well. Maybe retirement will help him mellow a bit.
Pat and Vanna have been guest in my home, since the beginning, and who am I supposed to have dinner with, now?
I’ll miss the dou and fun. Best of Luck Pat.
Just curious as to when the new season of Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune begins taping. I’m always interested to hear of any upcoming celebrities on CWOF.
I cannot picture wheel of Fortune without Pat Sajak, it would be almost like losing Alex Trebek from Jeopardy, it hasn’t been the same and the wheel won’t be the same without Pat either.
Pat will surely be missed ,we Love him but I wish him a Happy Retirement
Sure wish Vanna White would take it over ,Love her too ,she would be great at it .
I can’t amagen the game with out him have a good retirement pay you deserve it