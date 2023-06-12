NCIS: Sydney Casts Legends of Tomorrow Vet, 5 Others — See First Photo From Australian Edition of Hit Franchise

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s a g’day to be a fan of NCIS down in Australia.
Paramount Australia on Monday revealed the cast of NCIS: Sydney, which is currently filming in the titular city.
The series will stream/air exclusively in Australia on Paramount+ and Network 10, as the first-ever international edition of the hit global franchise. (At this time, there are no plans for NCIS: Sydney to be available Stateside. Yet.)
The premise: As international tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national task force, to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.
The NCIS: Sydney team will be led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, played by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Olivia Swann, and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, played by Todd Lasance (Spartacus: War of the Damned).
They are joined by Sean Sagar (Fate: The Winx Saga) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle (Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel (Neighbours) as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes (Blue Heelers) as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.
“We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia,” Lindsey Martin, Head of International Co-Productions and Development at CBS Studios, said in a statement. “It is a joy to work with this talented NCIS: Sydney creative team, actors, and crew for our inaugural international original, and to be able to tell our exciting NCIS stories with a uniquely Australian sensibility.”
Watch scoop on NCIS: Sydney? I don’t speak Australian, but I can try! Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
I hope this eventually airs in the US. I’d watch it.
Me too. I’d think it would eventually air here. We just may have to wait. I can’t imagine there not being some sort of deal for it to air in the States.
Depends on how long each episode is & if the write strike goes on for enough.
Get a VPN and it will :P
Great to see this, but I want to know if the reason for the lack of Stateside broadcaster is because they want to see how well it does in Australia before bringing it stateside due to costs.
I’m looking forward to watching it when it starts!
Glad to see this show is finally moving forward. I know that a lot of people are worried about the show not getting picked up here but c’mon! They haven’t even announced a release date in Australia yet! It’s the NCIS franchise for crying out aloud. One of the most successful franchises on TV over the last two decades. There is no way that this show doesn’t get picked up to air over here. It is still being (co)produced by Paramount after all. It would shock me if the international distribution rights weren’t agreed to before the show was even announced. The only question is where it will air. Paramount+ seems the most logical choice, though it wouldn’t surprise me if CBS at least aired some episodes over summer 2024.
Looks pretty good. Maybe the leader will have a bit of Hetty or Gibbs inside him.
NCIS Sydney starring Piper Willis and Aden Jeffries :) All the best to them and hope it does well. Would like to see if it will make itin North America.
I think (hope) it will eventually get picked up for broadcast here. When it does, I will definitely watch it. Feels weird to only have the og NCIS and the Hawaii shows available to watch now.
I hope NCIS Sydney comes to USA tv asap!
Since they are already branching out to the pacific, next they should make a bilingual NCIS: Spain.
There’s a huge number of US Navy personnel stationed in Rota, so it would be the perfect place to set it and they’d have the whole of the Mediterranean, plus North Africa and even the UK (Gibraltar) right on their doorstep.
I would hope it airs here in the US!