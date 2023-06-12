NCIS: Sydney Casts Legends of Tomorrow Vet, 5 Others — See First Photo From Australian Edition of Hit Franchise

It’s a g’day to be a fan of NCIS down in Australia.

Paramount Australia on Monday revealed the cast of NCIS: Sydney, which is currently filming in the titular city.

The series will stream/air exclusively in Australia on Paramount+ and Network 10, as the first-ever international edition of the hit global franchise. (At this time, there are no plans for NCIS: Sydney to be available Stateside. Yet.)

The premise: As international tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multi-national task force, to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

The NCIS: Sydney team will be led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, played by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Olivia Swann, and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, played by Todd Lasance (Spartacus: War of the Damned).

They are joined by Sean Sagar (Fate: The Winx Saga) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle (Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel (Neighbours) as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes (Blue Heelers) as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia,” Lindsey Martin, Head of International Co-Productions and Development at CBS Studios, said in a statement. “It is a joy to work with this talented NCIS: Sydney creative team, actors, and crew for our inaugural international original, and to be able to tell our exciting NCIS stories with a uniquely Australian sensibility.”