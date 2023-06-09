The CW to Air The Chosen, Historical Drama About Life and Teachings of Jesus

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The “new” CW‘s ever-evolving slate now will offer a Stateside broadcast home to The Chosen, a drama series “based on the biggest IP of all time” — Jesus.
Hailing from creator, director and producer Dallas Jenkins and set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season event series — which to date has been available through DVD, Angel Studios’ VidAngel subscription service and currently Peacock and Netflix — promises “an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.”
Three seasons have thus far been produced and a fourth is underway, with Jonathan Roumie playing Jesus. Of note, NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Yasmine al-Bustami since midway through Season 1 has co-starred as Rahmah, a vintner who becomes one of the women helping Jesus’ ministry.
In fact, The CW will air the first three seasons back-to-back-to-back, starting Sunday, July 16 at 8/7c, which lands the Season 3 finale on — awww — Christmas Eve. (As such, the acquired I Am documentary series that was to air on The CW Sundays this fall will be held for Q1 2024.)
“The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”
Seres creator Jenkins added, “The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us. Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects The Chosen, so we know it’ll be in great hands.”
Originally developed as a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app, The Chosen is said to have since reached over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world, with plans to make it available in 600 languages.
From the Saudi LIV Golf events, to Canadian Imports, to FBOY Island, The CW has making interesting pickups. Now it’s gettin’ sum Jesus! Are they going to reboot Touched by an Angel next?
“The CW has been making interesting pickups”. I wished you guys added an “EDIT” option during the website redesign. 😐
I wish! How do you make that show in 2023-24?!!
Seriously? The CW is becoming the religious indoctrination channel.
How wonderful… Shame they had to cancel everything good to get there, but I’m sure that’s what America needs, more Christian propaganda.
If this TV version of Jesus does exactly what the real one did and orders his believers to give away everything they have, love their neighbors, ensure care for every child, wash the feet of the poor, visit those in prison, love the sinners and pay all of their taxes, then it will have been worth it.
Otherwise, this is just real bad news.
Honey, it’s also airing FBoy island…I’m not down with religion but maybe cool your jets unless you’re gonna keep that energy for Peacock too! Ain’t nobody watching the CW anyway
Relax, it’s a very well done series with a beautiful message. Instead of disparaging something you’ve never watched, you might consider tuning in.
“Tune in with the family to watch The Chosen, and let us also bombard you with ads for our Thursday show FBoy Island as you do!” – Maybe they’ll instead just promote their other stuff but I am chuckling at the disparity a bit.
“The biggest IP of all time”? Whose intelectual propriety is Jesus? Will God get backend and an EP title?
Nah, Disney will sue God for the rights and then banish it from it’s streaming service.
I saw an earlier tweet that the CW picked up a show called ‘Chosen’ and then when I saw the tvline tweet, first word out of mouth with a chuckle, “Oh God!” and it’s going to be on the CW of all places. This doesn’t feel real.
“historical” LOL like if it was real guys this is just a book I know some books are awesome (I am a fan of Divergent so I understand) but firstly let’s be real it’s really boring for a book and secondly the fans gets so weird like if you would say no Divergent is not real Harry Potter is I would be surprised about the second part but the first part I would say “thanks captain obvious” and now there are war about this like WTF
You’re not big into history, are you? There is pretty much no disputing that Jesus is real historical figure. You can believe what you want about His miracles, but comparing it to YA fiction doesn’t make Christian’s look like the dumb ones.
The only reason that there is “no dispute” about this in maInstream circles is because of Christian nationalism; Jesus Christ is a fictional chararacter.
This won’t be the first time they aired religious content. They uncancelled 7th Heaven and aired another season of it when they first started.
“Based on the biggest IP of all time” is a funny way of putting it. It’s like he’s saying, “You thought Spider-Man was famous? Take a look at this guy!”
Move over Arrowverse, Jesus is in town!!! Wouldn’t it be something if The CW created a ‘The Chosenverse’!!! The biggest IP of all time has some much characters and stories: from the Old Testament and New Testament, plus you also have more of the historical context of how the Church began and grew, then you have the Catholic Church in the Age of Discovery, then the Knights of the Templar, to the Friars aka ‘The Padres’, and then they can do an anthology based on the different lives of the Saints like Joan of Arc, to stories of the current days with priests doing exorcisms and investigating the supernatural and quirky nuns helping their inner city school thrive…. then they can do creative crossovers with Walker and All American!
watched all 3 seasons of the Chosen. waiting for season 4. will watch over and over. love the show about Jesus.
if you love jesus why you don’t marry him ? oh yeah that’s right you hate LGBTQ+ people I forgot
I don’t know who has putted a red thumb but relax men that’s just a bad novel that some people loves and as a really old book it had some problems with racism but the difference between a book like the bible and a movie like Gone with the Wind is that Gone with the Wind evolve with his time and it’s clearly less popular than the bible
Unless the photo accompanying the article is misleading, i have to say its refreshing to finally get a Jesus who is ethnically accurate
Roumie is Egyptian/Greek, so he is the closest (what I have seen) yet.
Pretty much all of the actors are of ethnicities of that region. The show is going for authenticity. It’s also very well written and the acting is superb. For a crowd-funded project, the production values are excellent.
Funny to see all of the venom and bigotry here, from people who are claiming to be the more inclusive bunch.
The Chosen happens to be one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time, based on the writing, the directing, the cast, and the cinematography. It isn’t a cheap, bad “Christian” production, it is beautiful. There is a 15 minute oner in season 3, at sunset, which made me geek out from an artistic POV. I’ve never seen a shot like that, so perfectly executed, using the actual sunset in real time, tonally bringing the whole scene (and episode) together.
Spew your blind hatred all you want, but acknowledge that it is blind hatred. You hate this because you hate Christian’s. You belittle this, because you hate people who aren’t like you. You aren’t judging the show for what it is, you are judging it for what you are.
Amen! So well said!