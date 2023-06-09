The CW to Air The Chosen, Historical Drama About Life and Teachings of Jesus

The “new” CW‘s ever-evolving slate now will offer a Stateside broadcast home to The Chosen, a drama series “based on the biggest IP of all time” — Jesus.

Hailing from creator, director and producer Dallas Jenkins and set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season event series — which to date has been available through DVD, Angel Studios’ VidAngel subscription service and currently Peacock and Netflix — promises “an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings.”

Three seasons have thus far been produced and a fourth is underway, with Jonathan Roumie playing Jesus. Of note, NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Yasmine al-Bustami since midway through Season 1 has co-starred as Rahmah, a vintner who becomes one of the women helping Jesus’ ministry.

In fact, The CW will air the first three seasons back-to-back-to-back, starting Sunday, July 16 at 8/7c, which lands the Season 3 finale on — awww — Christmas Eve. (As such, the acquired I Am documentary series that was to air on The CW Sundays this fall will be held for Q1 2024.)

‘The Chosen’ (Angel Studios)

“The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way,” CW entertainment president Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further.”

Seres creator Jenkins added, “The CW has always been bold and unique, which is perfect for us. Plus, Brad Schwartz made it clear a while ago he loves and respects The Chosen, so we know it’ll be in great hands.”

Originally developed as a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app, The Chosen is said to have since reached over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world, with plans to make it available in 600 languages.

