Superman & Lois Bloodbath: 7 Series Regulars Cut Ahead of Season 4

Even Superman himself couldn’t stop this: Seven of Superman & Lois‘ main cast members will not return for the just-ordered fourth season on The CW, our sister site Deadline reports.

The seven cast members who have been cut: Dylan Walsh (as General Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (as Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (as Lana’s ex-husband Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (as Lana and Kyle’s daughter Sarah), Wolé Parks (as Superman’s ally John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (as John Henry’s daughter Natalie) and Sofia Hasmik (as Smallville Gazette editor-in-chief Chrissy Beppo). TVLine has confirmed Walsh’s departure.

The deep cuts leave just four returning series regulars for Season 4: Tyler Hoechlin (as Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as Clark and Lois’ twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz, who is set to debut this season as Lex Luthor, has been promoted to series regular for next season.

While this news is certainly a bummer for fans of Superman & Lois, it’s not a complete surprise. The show’s eleventh-hour renewal came with serious strings, according to Deadline, including significant budget cuts — and in some cases, the cutting of entire characters.

Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on the mass departure. We’re hearing there’s hope that the departing cast members might recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.

Two episodes remain in Superman & Lois‘ third season, with the finale set to air on Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c. (Spoiler alert: We’re in for a cliffhanger!)

Which Superman & Lois series regular will you miss the most next season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this major shake-up below.