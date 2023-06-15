Superman & Lois Bloodbath: 7 Series Regulars Cut Ahead of Season 4

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Even Superman himself couldn’t stop this: Seven of Superman & Lois‘ main cast members will not return for the just-ordered fourth season on The CW, our sister site Deadline reports.
The seven cast members who have been cut: Dylan Walsh (as General Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (as Mayor Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (as Lana’s ex-husband Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (as Lana and Kyle’s daughter Sarah), Wolé Parks (as Superman’s ally John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (as John Henry’s daughter Natalie) and Sofia Hasmik (as Smallville Gazette editor-in-chief Chrissy Beppo). TVLine has confirmed Walsh’s departure.
The deep cuts leave just four returning series regulars for Season 4: Tyler Hoechlin (as Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop as Clark and Lois’ twin sons, Jordan and Jonathan Kent, respectively. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz, who is set to debut this season as Lex Luthor, has been promoted to series regular for next season.
While this news is certainly a bummer for fans of Superman & Lois, it’s not a complete surprise. The show’s eleventh-hour renewal came with serious strings, according to Deadline, including significant budget cuts — and in some cases, the cutting of entire characters.
Warner Bros. Television declined to comment on the mass departure. We’re hearing there’s hope that the departing cast members might recur or make guest appearances in the upcoming season.
Two episodes remain in Superman & Lois‘ third season, with the finale set to air on Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c. (Spoiler alert: We’re in for a cliffhanger!)
Which Superman & Lois series regular will you miss the most next season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this major shake-up below.
Won’t miss him at all.
According another site. The cuts are more severe. Everyone except Lois and Clark, their kids, and the actor who will play Lex Luthor who has been promoted to series regular has been cut. Although some might show up as depending if they are available.
Who will they even interact with? Sounds like a pandemic era show when they just filmed a few people in a house.
Or they will introduce a few new characters and actors who will be cheaper. We might see some of them, very rarely in the 10 episodes. I guess we shall see how they manage it.
Yeah, hopefully the cut regulars will just be reduced to recurring (meaning a lower pay rate) but they’ll still be around as needed.
With just the four family members left, plus Lex, the only way I can see the story working is if they left Smallville entirely and started over in a new setting.
The showrunners had probably better brace themselves for the blowback they’ll get if they wind up axing every character of color in one fell swoop. I’d think they would at least keep John Henry and Natalie for a few episodes for some extra firepower in the event of any major battles.
I don’t think that had anything to do with it in this case, since they only kept Superman, Lois, their sons and Lex Luthor. Basically, the core family and the arch-nemesis.
Literally everyone except the core four. Has nothing to do with race and only to do with budget.
Not everything is about race, just stop it
Literally every minority cut! What the (censored)?!
I mean, technically Clark may look white, but he’s not even human. He’s the ultimate minority. And his kids are mixed.
That’s convoluted logic. I’m pretty sure the actor who plays Clark is a white male, a.k.a. not a minority.
Jokes are hard, huh?
This isn’t a race issue. People should be upset – but not because of that.
Well this sucks.
I’d keep 6 people as regulars: the kent and Irons family, cut Kyle and Bruno, and put Lana, Sarah, and Chrissy on recurring.
Also, I’d write this 4th season like it’s the last and have the final episode feel like a series finale while leaving the door open for a possible 5th season.
I’d bet they’ll cut the Chrissy Beppo, Kyle Cushing, and Bruno Mannheim characters. Some might recur but none will be regulars. And the 4th season will be the last.
@WY Knot: They are cutting Chrissy and Kyle. Bruno’s storyline has already ended. The four season is the last – it was announced a few days ago and will only have ten episoddes.
I am going to miss Dylan as Sam on the show. I hope that Sam can make the occasional appearance on the show. I really hope that there aren’t too many more cuts, At least keep people on recurring status if they cannot a series regular due to budget cuts.
At this rate, the easiest way to write this would be to have the Kent’s relocate back to Metropolis, rather than have to figure out how to write out 7 characters out.
Any more cuts? Who’s left to cut?
To be honest if they’re going to cut all but the primary four clark family they might as well have just cancelled it, no?
Agreed
As much is, I love the show I feel the same way.
I was just saying that! I absolutely love this show (I have been a huge Superman since I was 7 years old) but at this point, I would have rather seem them cancel it than go forward with none of the beloved characters.
Bruno was a series regular? Probably safe to put him in the “gone” column as well. Plus it’d seem that the show will need to make room for Michael Cudlitz as Lex. Maybe the Kents will move back to Metropolis which would remove all of the Smallville characters. I assume either the Lang-Cortes family or John Henry & Natalie are getting the boot.
According to Deadline everybody but the core four and Luthor have been let go. Should make for an interesting season…..
No big loss. Maybe a guest episode or two and nobody would notice. But I expect John Henry, Natalie and the whole Cushing family to be gone. But they got to have some side character in there to help with the stories. I say keep Chrissy. Can she really be that expensive as a character ?
That’s alot of cuts. I would have kept the Irons family as regular.
I certainly hope some of them will guest star but not completely upset giving it a bit of a reboot. And it’s called Superman & Lois not Smallville, so move it to Metropolis for next season (how else will they explain why all the other characters are suddenly not around?). With Lex Luthor coming on, moving to Metropolis seems appropriate. And yes, as others have said I hope they write this as an ending as don’t see it going on past these ten episodes.
WTF??? Brilliant, NextStar, just brilliant. Wait until 2024-2025 and see your viewership tank. I won’t be watching once you have screwed us all by canceling the last 4 shows you have left. Shame on you! Completely agree with Sam below that they should have just canceled it. At least they’ll have a chance to end it properly unlike GT, WI and others that they have screwed in the last year or so (Roswell NM).
You can’t tank when you’re already at the bottom.
Thank God no John Henry or his daughter. Worst part of the show. Just never fit in.
How do they not fit?
Damn. They should keep John Henry and Nat at least.
Honestly? I’m just happy it was renewed.
GEEZE – who’s left? The fun people are all gone. And who is Jordan gonna pine over???
This has to be the most stupid think I have ever seen. What are just Superman and Lois the only characters left? Terrible way to renew for another season. I’m fed up with Warner Bros and the CW. After Superman and Lois are done, I have no reason to watch anything else.
Did you not read the sons and lex are staying and that the regulars will possibly be demoted to recurring?
Plus I think otis graves and tessmacher will show up too.
Don’t go hopping on the doom and gloom bandwagon so quickly.
Im sad that john, sam and natalie have been cut but I am glad the cushings and chrissy are gone, I found them to be extremely dull.
And by no means am I saying I am happy those actors are essentially fired I am just saying I am glad I don’t have to put up with them so much now. I had to skip alot of scenes.
Whoever cropped this photo deserves a raise.
:-D
The only way this would be feasible story-wise would be to have the Kents move back to Metropolis. No sense keeping them in Smallville since most of their non-superhero stories involve the seven removed cast members.
Let’s renew it and destroy it at the same time. The Nexstar way. Don’t forget they axe minority characters as well. Brilliant move by the revamped network that brings you Fboy Island and a show about Jesus.
They should’ve just done a two-hour wrap movie.
I’ll miss them all. Why bother renewing it, if they’re getting rid of everyone????
What’s the point if renewing a show if you plan on making a butchered, hackneyed version of what made it special? Nexstar is garbage.
I’ll miss John Henry Irons the most. Love him. Sorry to say I will not miss Lana Lang at all. She’s always been overused from the start and Emmanuelle, while pretty, is not a very good actress.
I will miss John Henry Irons and Natalie.