Superman & Lois Renewed for Shortened Season 4 at The CW

The CW is staying put in Smallville, renewing Superman & Lois for a 10-episode fourth season, TVLine has learned.
“We are thrilled to bring Superman & Lois back to The CW,” network president Brad Schwartz said in a statement, on the heels of also renewing All American: Homecoming. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”
Speaking with TVLine last month, Schwartz promised an “amazing” ending to Superman & Lois‘ third season, which wraps on June 27 (8/7c). “You’ve got some Lex Luthor in there. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it’s got a bit of a cliffhanger.”
Season to date, Superman & Lois is averaging 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 25 and 30 percent from its Season 2 numbers. Out of the 13 dramas that The CW has aired this TV Season, it ranks No. 2 in audience (trailing only Walker) and is in a five-way tie for second in the demo (behind All American).
Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo and Chad L. Coleman as Bruno Mannheim and Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane.
During its three-season run, the series pit its titular crimefighter against a number of high-profile villains, including his own half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), his otherworldly doppelganger Bizarro (Hoechlin), cult leader Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and, of course, his iconic nemesis Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who is set to his debut in the penultimate episode of Season 3.
Hoechlin was first introduced as Superman during the second season of The CW’s Supergirl in 2016, while Tulloch made her debut as Lois during the Arrowverse’s three-part “Elseworlds” crossover event in 2018.
Of the original scripted series currently airing on The CW, only four — Walker, All American, All: American Homecoming and Superman & Lois — have been renewed. The network recently canceled Gotham Knights after one season.
TVLine’s 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect this Superman & Lois news. Your thoughts on the DC series’ fate? Drop ’em in a comment below.
It seems like it will get one last season, and then will be canceled. I further speculate that Gotham Knights’ cancellation will be announced presently; were they planning to renew it they would have the announcements together to maximize the publicity and buzz.
And there it is: Gotham Knights canceled. Article elsewhere on this site.
YES 💥💥
10 is more than zero. Big win. Can’t wait.
Glad to see this. I figured I’d the show was renewed, it would be for a short season. At least the fans know this going in & can better prepare for the ending, as can the writers when the strike does end.
Deadline is reporting that to get the show renewed, the budget would be slashed and the cast of series regulars reduced.
WOOT!!!
hurray what a win!
Looks like to make the deal. According to another site. There will be a cast reduction, so less regulars next season. With the exception of Lois and Clark. Cast contracts are up this week. So, we should see who will be staying for a new season.
I assume S4 will be its final season, but glad they were able to make it work. Sorry for all the series regulars who had to be cut though to make it happen financially. I think most people will be fine with it focusing on just the Kents.
I really hope they don’t end it with a cliffhanger for season 4. This was obviously a pity renewal given how expensive this show is.
We at Tomorrow’s Legends have covered every ep of Superman & Lois and are glad it will be back. Saddened by the short ep count and smaller cast. But glad it was renewed!
Sucks that it’s only 10 episodes, but I’m so happy it’s renewed!!
Very happy to see ‘Superman and Lois’ renewed. Shorter season but I’ll take it. 👏👏👏
However, the comment of “with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television” in regards to these renewals is a nice compliment but a few other shows were cancelled & they also had a VERY passionate fan base.
🤷🏼♀️
Great news. Tyler and Bitsie are fantastic. Such a great show
Good call, CW and thank you. I am glad I started streaming the series.
Superman needs to shave! I know he can do it with heat vision!
Glad the show has been renewed. It’s been a nail-biting wait for this announcement. I guess some cast members will be demoted to recurring in addition to cutting cast salaries and the episode count. Good thing the new CW still sees potential to S&L.
Very happy to hear of the news! My favorite show on The CW currently! I figured it would be cancelled and only possibly saved by Max, so this was a pleasant surprise! Wish it was more than 10 episodes but if it means that or nothing, I’m more than happy to take it! I’m going in assuming this will be the last season because of the new Superman movie coming in 2025.