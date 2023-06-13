Superman & Lois Renewed for Shortened Season 4 at The CW

The CW is staying put in Smallville, renewing Superman & Lois for a 10-episode fourth season, TVLine has learned.

“We are thrilled to bring Superman & Lois back to The CW,” network president Brad Schwartz said in a statement, on the heels of also renewing All American: Homecoming. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Speaking with TVLine last month, Schwartz promised an “amazing” ending to Superman & Lois‘ third season, which wraps on June 27 (8/7c). “You’ve got some Lex Luthor in there. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it’s got a bit of a cliffhanger.”

Season to date, Superman & Lois is averaging 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 25 and 30 percent from its Season 2 numbers. Out of the 13 dramas that The CW has aired this TV Season, it ranks No. 2 in audience (trailing only Walker) and is in a five-way tie for second in the demo (behind All American).

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo and Chad L. Coleman as Bruno Mannheim and Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane.

During its three-season run, the series pit its titular crimefighter against a number of high-profile villains, including his own half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), his otherworldly doppelganger Bizarro (Hoechlin), cult leader Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and, of course, his iconic nemesis Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who is set to his debut in the penultimate episode of Season 3.

Hoechlin was first introduced as Superman during the second season of The CW’s Supergirl in 2016, while Tulloch made her debut as Lois during the Arrowverse’s three-part “Elseworlds” crossover event in 2018.

Of the original scripted series currently airing on The CW, only four — Walker, All American, All: American Homecoming and Superman & Lois — have been renewed. The network recently canceled Gotham Knights after one season.

TVLine’s 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect this Superman & Lois news. Your thoughts on the DC series’ fate? Drop ’em in a comment below.