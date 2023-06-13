All American: Homecoming Renewed for Season 3 at The CW

The All American universe will remain intact at The CW.

The network has renewed All American: Homecoming for a 13-episode third season, TVLine has learned. Its sophomore finale aired March 27. (The network on Monday also picked up Superman & Lois for a 10-episode fourth season, while cancelling freshman drama Gotham Knights.)

All American: Homecoming this season averaged 611,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating (with Live+7 playback), down just 7 percent in audience and steady in the demo vs. its freshman numbers. Out of the 14 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 11 in audience but is in a five-way tie for No. 2 in the demo, trailing only All American.

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” the network’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Set at Atlanta’s fictional Bringston University, All American: Homecoming centers on Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) as they try to balance social lives and academics with their respective pursuits of professional tennis and baseball. The cast also includes Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker, Mitchell Edwards and Rhoyle Ivy King.

The Season 2 finale left viewers on quite the romantic cliffhanger: Simone finally decided between her two suitors, Damon and Lando, but viewers didn’t get to see who she was speaking to when she declared, “I know who I want. It’s you.”

Homecoming‘s renewal comes amid a major overhaul of The CW’s lineup, in the wake of its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. The network renewed the All American mothership (for Season 6), Walker (for Season 4) and Superman & Lois (for Season 4), but Walker Independence, Kung Fu, The Winchesters and Gotham Knights have all been cancelled.