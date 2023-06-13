Read Next: Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Photos
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows
NEWS

All American: Homecoming Renewed for Season 3 at The CW

All American Homecoming Renewed Season 3
Courtesy of The CW
Share

The All American universe will remain intact at The CW.

The network has renewed All American: Homecoming for a 13-episode third season, TVLine has learned. Its sophomore finale aired March 27. (The network on Monday also picked up Superman & Lois for a 10-episode fourth season, while cancelling freshman drama Gotham Knights.)

2023 Renewal Cancellation Scorecard
2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Already Axed? What’s Still on the Bubble?
View List

All American: Homecoming this season averaged 611,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating (with Live+7 playback), down just 7 percent in audience and steady in the demo vs. its freshman numbers. Out of the 14 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 11 in audience but is in a five-way tie for No. 2 in the demo, trailing only All American.

“We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back to The CW,” the network’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

Set at Atlanta’s fictional Bringston University, All American: Homecoming centers on Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) as they try to balance social lives and academics with their respective pursuits of professional tennis and baseball. The cast also includes Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker, Mitchell Edwards and Rhoyle Ivy King.

The Season 2 finale left viewers on quite the romantic cliffhanger: Simone finally decided between her two suitors, Damon and Lando, but viewers didn’t get to see who she was speaking to when she declared, “I know who I want. It’s you.”

Homecoming‘s renewal comes amid a major overhaul of The CW’s lineup, in the wake of its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. The network renewed the All American mothership (for Season 6), Walker (for Season 4) and Superman & Lois (for Season 4), but Walker Independence, Kung FuThe Winchesters and Gotham Knights have all been cancelled.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I would rather have Gotham Knights.

    Reply

  2. Huge win! I really enjoy this and the original All American so I’m happy to see them continuing!

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 13, 2023
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorBelow Deck Sailing YachtHey Yahoo!The RisingStars on MarsWWE Monday Night RAW
09:00 PM
BaronsCrime Scene KitchenHistory's Greatest Mysteries
10:00 PM
Cruel Summer
11:00 PM
Happy Valley
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’ Eye CW Renewals With Cast Reductions Expected Amid Budget Cuts
‘Superman & Lois’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’ Eye CW Renewals With Cast Reductions Expected Amid Budget Cuts
Senate Probing PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger Over Saudi Ties
Senate Probing PGA Tour and LIV Golf Merger Over Saudi Ties
Aubrey Plaza Was ‘Terrified’ to Reprise ‘Parks and Rec’ Role for ‘SNL’: It Was ‘Forever Ago’
Aubrey Plaza Was ‘Terrified’ to Reprise ‘Parks and Rec’ Role for ‘SNL’: It Was ‘Forever Ago’
‘Gotham Knights’ Canceled at The CW, ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed
‘Gotham Knights’ Canceled at The CW, ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad