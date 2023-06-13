Gotham Knights Cancelled at The CW

Bat’s all, folks!

Turner Hayes and the other Gotham Knights will not fight their way to a second season

, now that The CW has cancelled the DC Comics-inspired series ahead of its Season 1 finale (airing Tuesday, June 27), TVLine has learned.

The bad news comes as The CW announced not one but two renewals, of Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming — albeit for abbreviated seasons of 10 and 13 episodes, respectively.

Season-to-date, Gotham Knights is averaging 719,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 8 in total audience and is in a nine-way tie for third (or, last) in the demo.

Gotham Knights opened in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, as his adopted son Turner (played by Oscar Morgan) was framed for killing the Caped Crusader. The cast also includes Misha Collins (Supernatural) as District Attorney Harvey Dent, Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as Duela (aka Joker’s Harvey’s daughter), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home) as Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley, Tyler DiChiara and Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) as the brother and sister team of Cullen and Harper Row, Anna Lore (All American) as Stephanie Brown and Rahart Adams (YouTube’s Foursome) as Brody.

In Gotham Knights‘ penultimate episode, airing Tuesday, June 20, the team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names; Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered; and after reuniting with her mother, Duela begins to have second thoughts.

