Gotham Knights Cancelled at The CW

Gotham Knights Cancelled
Gotham Knights -- “More Money, More Problems” -- Image Number: GTK105a_0474r -- Pictured (L-R): Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley / Robin, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Doe and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row -- Photo: Amanda Mazonkey/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Courtesy of The CW
Bat’s all, folks!

Turner Hayes and the other Gotham Knights will not fight their way to a second season

, now that The CW has cancelled the DC Comics-inspired series ahead of its Season 1 finale (airing Tuesday, June 27), TVLine has learned.

The bad news comes as The CW announced not one but two renewals, of Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming — albeit for abbreviated seasons of 10 and 13 episodes, respectively.

Season-to-date, Gotham Knights is averaging 719,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 8 in total audience and is in a nine-way tie for third (or, last) in the demo.

Gotham Knights opened in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, as his adopted son Turner (played by Oscar Morgan) was framed for killing the Caped Crusader. The cast also includes Misha Collins (Supernatural) as District Attorney Harvey Dent, Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as Duela (aka Joker’s Harvey’s daughter), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home) as Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley, Tyler DiChiara and Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) as the brother and sister team of Cullen and Harper Row, Anna Lore (All American) as Stephanie Brown and Rahart Adams (YouTube’s Foursome) as Brody.

In Gotham Knights‘ penultimate episode, airing Tuesday, June 20, the team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names;  Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered; and after reuniting with her mother, Duela begins to have second thoughts.

Want scoop on Gotham Knights‘ final episodes, or for any other TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
8 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I liked the pilot but gave up after the 3rd episode. Most of the supporting characters were annoying.

    Reply

  2. Disappointed. Started a little slow but gained steam as the season progressed. Better than many of the renewed dramas.

    Reply

  3. i really dislike this channel :( they cancel so many good superhero shows *sighs*

    Reply

  4. Damn it. Wanted way more of Misha in this role.

    Reply

  5. This show was enjoyable and had a lot of potential so disappointed to see.

    Reply

  6. CW you have no idea what you are doing, you will loose viewers on other shows because of a really dumb decision

    Reply

  7. well dang it

    Reply

  8. Never should have been greenlit over a final season of Legends of Tomorrow.

    Reply
