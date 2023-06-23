Was And Just Like That Romance Too Short? Did Sistas’ CGI Distract? Did Flash Film Snub TV’s Other Supermans? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Outlander, Sistas, And Just Like That… and Silo!

1 | To a smaller degree, did the Flash movie sequence that showed Not Teddy Sears also snub Tom Welling, Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin — who unlike that one “surprise” cameo actually, you know, played Supermans? And at the end of the day, was the Titans final-season episode with Gar in the Red, seeing The Flash, Shazam et al, equally as satisfying yet with half of a fraction of a fraction of the budget?

2 | Where does Outlander’s Season 7 theme song version, sung by Sinead O’Connor, rank for you among all the others?

3 | Is The Idol’s Tedros supposed to make our skin want to crawl off of our skeleton, or are we meant to simply hate/despise/loathe him? Also, is the show dressing Joss not so much like a successful-ish pop starlet but an adult film actress?

4 | Considering the hard-won understanding that Negan and Maggie had reached by The Walking Dead’s series finale, did her heightened level of hatred toward Glenn’s murderer in the Dead City premiere feel “off” — especially after two years of not being in one another’s face? Or did you buy Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s explanation (which you can read here)?

5 | Fear the Walking Dead fans, if any still exist: 🅐 Who do you think heard Madison’s walkie-talkie message and jotted down her coordinates in the midseason finale? (And why did said individual have Alicia’s arm?!?) 🅑 Also, on what planet could young Mo have managed to drag her unconscious father through the swamp and up into a boathouse? 🅒 Has any show in history more often paused life-or-death struggles for its characters to recap ancient history? 🅓 Finally, isn’t it odd that after all these years, Morgan would suddenly decide that he wanted to reconnect with Rick?

6 | OK, but seriously: How is Daryl Dixon winding up in Europe?

7 | Even if we accept that the Cruel Summer teens can design a realistic fake ID in ’90s Photoshop, what did they print them on? And how proud were you of Debbie for standing up to Steve after she made the questionable decision to take Megan and Isabella to stay at the Chambers house, knowing what Brent did?

8 | Is The CW pulling Australian import Barons after four episodes a bad sign of what’s to come for the network’s import-heavy fall schedule?

9 | Why did How I Met Your Father go and break up Ellen and Rachel, when it was the only real storyline they had going for Ellen? Did you recognize original American Idol cohost Brian Dunkleman as host of reality show-within-a-show Big Kid Chef? And you gotta admit: It’s pretty uncanny how much Jesse’s coworker looks like Ann Dowd, right? ➡

10 | As scary as Superman & Lois’ version of Lex Luthor was in his debut episode, could you have done with fewer scenes of him just walking? And why is the show treating Sarah’s hair color change like some sort of a big reveal…? (She was even conspicuously absent from the promo for next week’s finale!)

11 | Is it us or did Gotham Knights’ Jane seem to call Duela “baby girl” multiple times in each line of dialogue? Even Criminal Minds’ Derek Morgan never went that overboard!

12 | While muscling her way through the mob in Moscow, would Secret Invasion superspy Maria Hill be saying “Excuse me!” only in English? And how disappointed are you that [Spoiler] has seemingly been killed off from the MCU? Can we bring that character back à la Agent Coulson? #TAHITI

13 | Was this week’s Platonic, featuring Shiela’s brief return to work, a bit too cringe for your liking? And what was more idiotic: Shiela bringing the portrait back to the office, thinking no one would see that the attorney’s nose was now a penis, or that she didn’t anticipate that there’d be security cam footage of her accidentally destroying it in the first place?

14 | How cute were Nancy Drew‘s George and Nick when they talked about still making a good team? Can those two just get back together already?

15 | On Mayans MC, did the “EZ’s killing Angel!” misdirect last a little too long? Like, by the time they pulled up to that house in the middle of nowhere, wasn’t it obvious that EZ was actually targeting someone else?

16 | Sistas fans, were you too distracted by this green screen to even worry about Karen’s wellbeing in the aftermath of her salon fire? ⬇

17 | Why’d The Voice go and announce its Season 25 coaching panel — including the show’s first-ever coaching duo Dan + Shay — so early? Reba McEntire hasn’t even made her Season 24 debut yet, and already it feels like old news!

18 | And Just Like That… fans, were you hoping Carrie’s tryst with her podcast producer Franklyn would last more than just a couple of episodes?

19 | Does The Bear have any competition for the best soundtrack on TV right now, or is it the runaway winner? And are you rooting for Carmy to make something happen with this girl Claire?

20 | How many Red Bulls do you think Stephen A. Smith chugs before NBA Draft coverage? And as nice as it is to hear from the draftees’ moms and dads, aren’t the interviews with their proud sisters even sweeter?

21 | What temperature is the Silo kept at that Sims wears a mock turtleneck and leather coat 24/7?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!