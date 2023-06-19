Daryl Dixon’s Lost at Sea in Teaser for New Walking Dead Spinoff

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Daryl Dixon’s fight for survival is about to take a turn for the worse.
In a new teaser released Sunday night during the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City (read our recap here), AMC gave viewers our first glimpse at Daryl’s upcoming side quest. The spinoff (which is set to premiere this fall) will follow the hero as he “washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why,” reads the official description. “The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”
Watch Daryl’s shipwrecked teaser below:
Joining Reedus in battling beret-wearing zombies are French actress Clémence Poésy (In Bruges) alongside relative newcomers Anne Charrier (The Last Deadly Mission) as Genet, Eriq Ebanouey (Fox Hunt) as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard (My Night) as Sylvie, Romain Levi (The Tunnel) as Codron and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent.
Not joining them, as was the original plan, is Melissa McBride, who played Daryl’s ride-or-die Carol on The Walking Dead throughout the series’ entire 11-season run. The cabler announced McBride’s exit back in April 2022. (Read the network’s statement here.)
So what do you think about Daryl Dixon‘s new teaser? Watch the clip above, then tell us in the comments if you’ll be tuning in for his upcoming adventure.
