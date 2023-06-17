The Flash Movie: Teddy Sears Weighs In on Doppelgänger Cameo Confusion (Exclusive)

The following contains cameo spoilers from the DC Studios movie The Flash, now in theaters.

Teddy Sears would be the first to admit that the Golden Age speedster glimpsed in the new The Flash movie favors his character from The CW’s Arrowverse series.

“I mean… that looks like my likeness,” Sears told TVLine when presented with a(n ill-gotten) movie theater screen shot, shared by someone on Twitter.

But it is not him.

In the wake of advanced screenings of The Flash (one of which this reporter attended), there were reports that Sears’ (faux) Jay Garrick puts in a fleeting appearance, winged helmet and all.

But well-placed sources on both the TV and theatrical side told TVLine on Thursday night that the alleged Sears sighting is a case of mistaken identity — that said cameo was absolutely not archival footage of the Flash TV series alum, but a generic Golden Age Flash representation played no actor of note.

And Sears absolutely did not film anything new for the flick.

“People kept telling me that I was in the new Flash movie…,” Sears shares with TVLine. “I mean, I’m sleep-deprived with a newborn at home, so my memory is a little foggy. But I’m pretty sure I would have remembered shooting a major DC Studios film.

“Sadly, I’m not in this,” appearing alongside the venerable likes of Christopher Reeves’ and George Reeve’s Supermans and Adam West’s Batman, Sears added. Then, with a veritable wink: “Thanks for confirming!”

Sears does have DC fare in the pipeline, however. He voices Warlord in the animated Tomorrowverse movie Justice League: Warworld (due out July 25, digitally and on Blu-ray). He also is in the NBC pilot Wolf, which stars Zachary Quinto and is awaiting word on a series order.

What brings about these assorted cameos in the Flash movie? Given the film’s exploration of the “multiverse” concept, the climax involves Barry Allen (played by Justice League‘s Ezra Miller) laying eyes on a visual representation of other timelines and the superheroes that patrol them. That tees up fleeting, but fun, glimpses — all using archival footage — of Reeve’s Superman and Helen Slater’s Supergirl, the Superman that Nicolas Cage never got to be, and West’s Caped Crusader.

The idea that Sears’ character from Season 2 of TV’s The Flash would be chosen for this sequence never made sense, though, since his “Jay Garrick” was an imposter, and Sears never played an actual Flash/hero, Golden Age or otherwise. Quite the contrary, his Hunter Zolomon from Earth-2 eventually emerged as a sinister speedster dubbed Zoom, the Big Bad of that season.