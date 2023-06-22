The Voice Adds Dan + Shay as First-Ever Coaching Duo for Season 25

It’s official: Dan + Shay will serve as The Voice‘s first-ever coaching duo during Season 25.

The Grammy-winning pair will be seated at the previously teased double chair during the spring 2024 cycle, TVLine has learned. They’ll be joined by returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper (who is sitting out the fall cycle) and Reba McEntire.

As previously reported, McEntire — one of TVLine readers’ top picks to succeed Blake Shelton — will make her coaching debut this fall. She’ll be joined by Niall Horan (returning for his second consecutive season as coach), Legend (returning after a one-season break) and Gwen Stefani (who last served as a coach during Season 22).

Dan + Shay have a history with The Voice, having previously served as Battle advisors to Shelton during Season 20.

