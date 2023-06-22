The Voice Adds Dan + Shay as First-Ever Coaching Duo for Season 25

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s official: Dan + Shay will serve as The Voice‘s first-ever coaching duo during Season 25.
The Grammy-winning pair will be seated at the previously teased double chair during the spring 2024 cycle, TVLine has learned. They’ll be joined by returning coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper (who is sitting out the fall cycle) and Reba McEntire.
As previously reported, McEntire — one of TVLine readers’ top picks to succeed Blake Shelton — will make her coaching debut this fall. She’ll be joined by Niall Horan (returning for his second consecutive season as coach), Legend (returning after a one-season break) and Gwen Stefani (who last served as a coach during Season 22).
Dan + Shay have a history with The Voice, having previously served as Battle advisors to Shelton during Season 20.
Are you looking forward to Dan + Shay’s turn as coaches on The Voice? Sound off in Comments.
Has any winner of this show actually gone on to be truly successful?
Danielle Bradbery won right? She’s pretty successful in the country world, and I think Cassadee Pope had some success as well. Melanie Martinez is pretty successful in the indie alternative realm, though I don’t think she actually won her season. But yea, I don’t think they’ve had the levels of success of like early Idol winners.
Isn’t Morgan Wallen a former contestant? Not winner, but if Idol can claim JHud as theirs when she won the Oscar…
Glad to know I guessed right on the original article! Unfortunately that means I’ll have to start watching this show again….
I’m out of touch I guess. Never heard of these folks.
Okay…so now I understand. They’re talking about the Spring ’24 season for the double chair. I was confused for a bit, since they’d already announced the 4 coaches for the Fall ’23 season.
Reba is welcome as Blake’s replacement, Dan & Shay is overkill. Gwen & John are fine.
This is not for season 24, which airs this Fall. It is for season 25, the spring 2024 cycle.
Who?
I called it.