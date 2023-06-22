Read Next: The Chi Sets Premiere for Expanded, Split Season 6 — Watch First Trailer
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

The Voice Reveals Game-Changing Coaching Twist Ahead of New Season

Niall Horan
NBC screenshot
Share

Ahead of The Voice‘s Season 24 premiere this fall, the reality juggernaut is teasing an “epic” twist for Season 25.

NBC has revealed that the 2024 coaching panel will feature the series’ first double chair, which can only mean one thing: We’re getting our first coaching duo.

“Incoming: 2024 Coaches!!!” the tweet reads, alongside a photo of the above-mentioned double chair. “Epic lineup!!! Stay tuned!!!”

Meanwhile, the platform, which typically reads “I want you,” now reads “We want you.”

As previously reported, country music superstar Reba McEntire — one of TVLine readers’ top picks to succeed Blake Shelton — will serve as a coach this fall. She’ll be joined by Niall Horan (returning for his second consecutive season as coach), John Legend (returning after a one-season break) and Gwen Stefani (who last served as a coach during Season 22).

It is unknown if any of this fall’s coaches will return for The Voice‘s spring cycle. It also remains to be seen whether the introduction of a double chair means the show will expand from four coaches to five, or knock out one of the single chairs. In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us which famous musical duo you’d like to see seated at the double chair come Season 25.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Rhett and Link!

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 22, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...The BearBeavis and Butt-HeadClone HighDowney's Dream CarsGlamorousGremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiSkull Island
08:00 PM
NBA Draft
10:00 PM
Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad