The Voice Reveals Game-Changing Coaching Twist Ahead of New Season

Ahead of The Voice‘s Season 24 premiere this fall, the reality juggernaut is teasing an “epic” twist for Season 25.

NBC has revealed that the 2024 coaching panel will feature the series’ first double chair, which can only mean one thing: We’re getting our first coaching duo.

“Incoming: 2024 Coaches!!!” the tweet reads, alongside a photo of the above-mentioned double chair. “Epic lineup!!! Stay tuned!!!”

Meanwhile, the platform, which typically reads “I want you,” now reads “We want you.”

incoming: 2024 Coaches !!! double chair!!! epic lineup!!! stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/7zR4Db58kD — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 21, 2023

As previously reported, country music superstar Reba McEntire — one of TVLine readers’ top picks to succeed Blake Shelton — will serve as a coach this fall. She’ll be joined by Niall Horan (returning for his second consecutive season as coach), John Legend (returning after a one-season break) and Gwen Stefani (who last served as a coach during Season 22).

It is unknown if any of this fall’s coaches will return for The Voice‘s spring cycle. It also remains to be seen whether the introduction of a double chair means the show will expand from four coaches to five, or knock out one of the single chairs. In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us which famous musical duo you’d like to see seated at the double chair come Season 25.