Barons Pulled From The CW Primetime Schedule After Four Episodes

This news will be a major bummer to fans of the Australian surfing drama Barons: The CW has pulled it from the primetime schedule after four episodes, TVLine has confirmed. Repeats of Nancy Drew will take over the Mondays at 9/8c time slot, effective next week.

The import starred Sean Keenan and Ben O’Toole as best friends and surfers who each create their own surf brand that will go on to become iconic rivals. (The story mirrors the real-life rivalry between Billabong and Quiksilver.) “When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries,” per the official description.

After airing last year in Australia, Barons began airing on The CW on May 29, debuting to 179,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating. Since then, its audience has fallen as low as 124K, and most recently hit 157K. (The CW’s original plan was to run the full eight-episode season; all eight episodes will still be available to stream on the CW app and cwtv.com.) Its Monday lead-in, the similarly acquired The Rising, debuted to 421K and has seen its audience dip each week, most recently to 287K.

Will you miss hanging ten with Barons? Hit the comments to share your reaction to the news.