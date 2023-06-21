Barons Pulled From The CW Primetime Schedule After Four Episodes

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This news will be a major bummer to fans of the Australian surfing drama Barons: The CW has pulled it from the primetime schedule after four episodes, TVLine has confirmed. Repeats of Nancy Drew will take over the Mondays at 9/8c time slot, effective next week.
The import starred Sean Keenan and Ben O’Toole as best friends and surfers who each create their own surf brand that will go on to become iconic rivals. (The story mirrors the real-life rivalry between Billabong and Quiksilver.) “When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries,” per the official description.
After airing last year in Australia, Barons began airing on The CW on May 29, debuting to 179,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating. Since then, its audience has fallen as low as 124K, and most recently hit 157K. (The CW’s original plan was to run the full eight-episode season; all eight episodes will still be available to stream on the CW app and cwtv.com.) Its Monday lead-in, the similarly acquired The Rising, debuted to 421K and has seen its audience dip each week, most recently to 287K.
Will you miss hanging ten with Barons? Hit the comments to share your reaction to the news.
CW going to be doing a lot of that this fall 😭
I have never even heard of the show. I’m not sure if they didn’t advertise well or if they just didn’t advertise it during the two shows I watch on the CW.
To be fair I’m Australian, work in the local film industry and have never heard of this show. It certainly didn’t grab a lot of buzz here which is probably why it ended up on the cw.
Yeah I too am Australian and have never heard of this. Went looking for it, and its on iview for any Aussies wondering.
You Aussies probably never heard of this show because it sucks.
Not sure what the CW is looking for when it comes to ratings? And what is the audience they want? It’s kinda of throwing pasta at the wall right now, just to see what works. Plus, they still have affiliate issues they need to sort out before September. But those are BAD numbers.
Not surprised by this at all. I tuned out just 10 minutes into the first episode and never tuned back in. It was boring and I couldn’t understand a word anyone said without subtitles (which I hate turning on). I imagine a lot of people out there felt the same.
It as the type of show I DVR’d and tried to watch while doing chores, a background show I didn’t have to pay attention to. Only, it didn’t work well for that, yet didn’t seem captivating enough for me to want to stop what I was doing and actually devote full on time to it either. Definitely a bit on the boring side.
Also, someone better tell CW to pull their ads for this show, they’re still airing haha
But it was cheap huh? Watch those CW numbers fall further this fall.
When the show premiered with a 0.0, I figured it was in trouble. Old CW still would’ve let it run its full season, but the new CW is okay with pulling things early. That said, I won’t be surprised if this is the first of many, considering there are very, very few shows they announced coming in the Fall that sound interesting lol
I won’t be surprised either. The new CW seems a little too confident in their plans for this fall. What they don’t seem to realize is that without a ton of promotion (or shows that people actually want to watch), they’ll essentially be digging their own graves.
Also too many shows that I watched already because I didn’t know they’d get imported.
I couldn’t get past the 1st episode.
They shouldn’t have canceled fan favorite Walker:Independence.