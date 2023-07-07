Dancing With the Stars: Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Joins Season 32

Blame it on the #Scandoval: Ariana Madix is set to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been confirmed as the first celebrity contestant of Season 32, which will air this fall (premiere date TBA). Watch the Good Morning America reveal below:

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

For the uninitiated: Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules has never been hotter. The cheating scandal known as #Scandoval (with Tom Sandoval having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss and destroying a decade-long relationship with Madix) became a sensation earlier this year and drove the show to new ratings highs. Season 11 began filming in late June — but perhaps without Raquel, who has yet to sign on for a new season.

This first Season 32 casting follows a newsy few months for the long-running competition series. In May, it was announced that DWTS would return to its original home on ABC after a brief streaming-only stint on Disney+ last fall. (The show won’t be entirely absent from Disney+, though: Season 32 episodes will be simulcast on both ABC and Disney+, and will be available on Hulu the following day.)

And as reported in March, Tyra Banks has stepped down as host after three seasons. Dancing vet Julianne Hough will now serve as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Meanwhile, longtime pro dancers Ballas and Cheryl Burke retired from the series ahead of Season 32.

Lastly, while judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli will all return for the next season, it remains to be seen if the show will replace former head judge Len Goodman, who retired at the end of Season 31 and sadly passed away in April after a battle with bone cancer.