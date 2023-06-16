Read Next: Daytime Emmys 2023: Susan Lucci, Maury Povich Receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards
Ratings: Vanderpump Rules Reunion Special Breaks Franchise Record

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Sandoval
Courtesy of Bravo
If you said you didn’t care about #Scandoval, you were a liar. The ratings are in and the message is clear: we all fell down a Vanderpump Rules rabbit hole together.

The first reunion special (which aired May 24) garnered 4.6 million total viewers across all platforms in its first three days, making it the most-watched Bravo episode of any series in over nine years, and the most watched Vanderpump Rules episode of all time. (!)

The beefy numbers come as no surprise, considering this season of Vanderpump Rules delivered one of reality-TV’s most shocking affairs and all the juicy lies that covered it up. The reunion hosted by Andy Cohen was the first time the entire cast sat down together after Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime partner Ariana Madix with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. The three-part reunion ultimately spilled all the tea and yes, we slurped up every last drop.

And don’t feel bad for devoting an entire day to bingeing the entire season in one sitting on that random Saturday last month in order to prepare for the reunion because more than 115 million hours of Season 10 have been watched to date across all platforms. You were not alone.

Moreover, Season 10 — in averaging 11.4 million total viewers across all platforms (with Live+3 playback) — stands as the most-watched cable series in 2023 in the coveted 18-49 demo.

Were you one of the millions of viewers who tuned in to the Season 10 reunion? Let us know in the comments!
3 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. We truly live in the golden age of tv. And yes, I was happily a Scandal devote but, a lifelong viewer of the series beforehand.

    Reply

  2. Yes I watched it I was so hurt for Ariana

    Reply

  3. None

    Reply
