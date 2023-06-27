Vanderpump Rules: A Key #Scandoval Player Not Yet Signed On for Season 11 (Report)

The scandal at the heart of Vanderpump Rules‘ upcoming season may wind up missing one of its key components.

Raquel Leviss has not yet signed on to return for Season 11 of the Bravo reality series, TMZ reports. TVLine has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Leviss became embroiled in the controversy dubbed #Scandoval after she and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval were revealed to have engaged in a months-long affair. The ongoing tryst took place while he was dating another co-star, Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Madix had been together for a decade, and all three previously had been friends. The betrayal came to light when Madix discovered sexually charged texts between her partner and friend. (For a full explainer of the scandal, go here.)

Though the buzziest bit of friend-group drama was not caught on camera during Season 10, it was discussed in detail during the cast’s recent three-part reunion. The biggest bombshell came at the end of Part 3: In an interview held six days after the reunion’s taping, Leviss admitted that she and and Tom had been hooking up regularly — not just once when they were in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding, which had been their agreed-upon story. (Get the full Part 3 breakdown here.)

During the reunion, Leviss told host Andy Cohen that she wasn’t sure she would be back for Season 11, but that she wanted to return.

Season 11 is slated to go into production on Wednesday, cast member Lala Kent said during an Amazon livestream earlier this week.