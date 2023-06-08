Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Drops a Huge #Scandoval Bombshell After Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion definitely saved the best for last.

At the very end of Wednesday’s third and final part of the Season 10 reunion, we got a shock when, in an interview held six days after the reunion taping, Raquel spilled the truth: She and Tom Sandoval had been hooking up much more regularly than they let on. They actually had sex several times while they were in Mexico for Scheana’s wedding, not just the one-time hookup they made it out to be. (Sandoval thought it would be “less hurtful” if they framed it that way: “He’s asked me to not disclose all this information.”) Raquel then sobbed her way through a seeming admission that they also had sex in Tom and Ariana’s house while Ariana was away for a funeral, despite Tom’s vehement insistence that never happened. In a word: yikes.

Elsewhere in Part 3 of the reunion: Raquel admitted she’s been “super, super selfish” this year (uh, ya think?), but defended her actions as “human” (oh, OK); she revealed she encouraged Sandoval to “reflect” on his relationship with Ariana late in the season when they were having problems (and when Sandoval and Raquel had already had sex); Tom Schwartz insisted he and Raquel had “real chemistry,” while everyone else alive shook their heads furiously; and Schwartz also traced the infamous “open relationship” claim to a rumor that Tom and Ariana had a threesome with SUR-ver Billie Lee (!).

Plus, Raquel admitted she’s in love with Sandoval… and then Sandoval hesitated for an agonizing amount of time before finally saying: “I’m sorry… yes,” he’s in love with Raquel, too. Aw, how nice for them! Sandoval conceded that he and Ariana were still having sex after he and Raquel hooked up, but he complained: “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot.” (Ouch… that’s truly not helping, dude.) Tom blubbered his way through an apology to Ariana, saying he’ll “always be cheering you on from afar”… but Ariana was unmoved: “I will not be cheering him on from afar.”

Got thoughts on that big revelation, or anything else #PumpRules related? Hit the comments below and share!