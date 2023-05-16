Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date

Only Murders in the Building‘s Season 3 premiere date is no longer a mystery.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon, as part of Disney’s Upfront presentation, that the Emmy-nominated comedy will return with new episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 8. (If that date sounds familiar, that’s because Steve Martin and Martin Short let it slip during a recent stop on their comedy tour. However, Hulu would not confirm the date at the time.) Unsolved Only Murders in the Building Mysteries

As previously reported, Season 3 of the murder mystery will feature three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep. She’s one of several additions to the A-list ensemble, which now includes Paul Rudd (who was introduced in the Season 2 finale), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris). They join returning series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

A previously released teaser trailer can be seen here.

The Season 2 finale, which dropped last summer, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Rudd as Charles’ costar Ben Glenroy. On the opening night of their play, TV’s erstwhile Brazzos confronted the renowned theatre actor about his problematic behavior. “Stay away from her,” he cautioned. “I know what you did.” Moments later, Ben collapsed on stage and died.

So, who is “her”? “Oh, I would love to tell you that,” series co-creator John Hoffman previously told TVLine. “I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers in between Seasons 2 and 3. I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer.”

What we do know heading into Season 3 is that sunnier days await Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora. “There’s brightness… a different color [in her life moving forward],” Hoffman teased at the time. “She has, over the last two seasons, been able to sort of take that shawl of heaviness off of her a bit…. There are certain new pressures ahead of her, and questions that she is asking herself about her own life, but she’s got a much more optimistic viewpoint.”

