Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. Only Murders in the Building's Unsolved Mysteries

The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed.

Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of Charles’ costar Ben Glenroy. On the opening night of their play, TV’s erstwhile Brazzos confronted the renowned theatre actor about his problematic behavior. “Stay away from her,” he cautioned. “I know what you did.” Moments later, Ben collapsed on stage and died.

So, who is “her”? “Oh, I would love to tell you that,” series co-creator John Hoffman previously told TVLine. “I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers in between Seasons 2 and 3. I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer.”

What we do know heading into Season 3 is that sunnier days await Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora. “There’s brightness… a different color [in her life moving forward],” Hoffman teased at the time. “She has, over the last two seasons, been able to sort of take that shawl of heaviness off of her a bit…. There are certain new pressures ahead of her, and questions that she is asking herself about her own life, but she’s got a much more optimistic viewpoint.”

Williams is best known for his turn as Dr. Jackson Avery on the aforementioned ABC medical soap Grey’s Anatomy. Though he left at the end of Season 17, he has since reprised his fan-favorite role in a recurring capacity. His next episode (which he also directed) is slated to air on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Only Murders, meanwhile, is still awaiting a Season 3 premiere date. Previous seasons landed summer releases — Season 1 bowed in August 2021; Season 2 followed in June 2022 — so viewers should anticipate a mid-2023 return.