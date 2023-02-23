TVLine Items: Emily in Paris Fave to OMITB, The Power Trailer and More

Emily in Paris standout Ashley Park is moving into the building.

The actress will play a recurring role in Season 3 of Hulu’s comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building, our sister site Deadline reports. Her character, Kimber, is a Broadway ingenue.

Park — who plays Emily in Paris‘ BFF Mindy — is the fourth major addition to the ensemble, following Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams and Paul Rudd. Word of her casting comes after the OMITB Twitter account teased “another surprise” addition to the already stacked ensemble, led by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

* Jocko Sims has lined up his first post-New Amsterdam series: creator/star Natasha Rothwell’s Hulu comedy How to Die Alone, from Onyx Collective. Also boarding the show as series regulars are Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder) and KeiLyn Durrel Jones (Succession). The comedy follows Rothwell’s Melissa, who decides to alter the trajectory of her life by focusing on “becoming 100% that bitch in real life by any means necessary,” the logline reads.

* Melissa George (The Mosquito Coast) will star opposite Ben McKenzie (Gotham) in The Hurt Unit, a new medical drama pilot from ABC, Deadline reports. The project focuses on the Hospital Urgent Response Team (Hurt), which is a group of trauma surgeons and nurses that are sent out to help people who can’t make it to the ER.

* The Problem With Jon Stewart will return with new episodes on Friday, March 3, on Apple TV+.

* Season 1 of HBO Max transplant Minx will begin streaming on the Starz app Friday, March 24. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.

* Prime Video has released an official trailer for its new science-fiction drama, The Power, starring Toni Collette (Pieces of Her), Nico Hiraga (Ballers), John Leguizamo (Bloodline), Alice Eve (Belgravia) and more. The first three episodes will premiere Friday, March 31, with new episodes releasing weekly up until May 12.

