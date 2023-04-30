Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Offers Explanation For Her PaleyFest Absence

On Saturday, Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly shared why she was a no-show at April’s PaleyFest. Yellowstone's Dutton Family Tree: Who's Who On the Hit Series and Its Spinoffs — and How They're All Related

After Reilly posted a photo with Succession‘s Brian Cox to her Instagram feed, a commenter asked why she didn’t attend the Los Angeles event, despite her presence on the original RSVP list, which was announced in mid-January and seemed to confirm her attendance.

Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in the Paramount Network drama, replied: “I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn’t be able to attend. I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans.”

Other members of the Yellowstone team who were confirmed to attend included creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser and cast members Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner). All ultimately were absent.

The no-shows added to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the back half of the series’ fifth season, which is slated to air this summer. An exact midseason premiere date has not yet been announced.

In February, a behind-the-scenes dispute surfaced over shooting schedules, with Costner allegedly wanting to limit himself to just one week of shooting on the remaining eight episodes of Season 5. It was reported to be a “source of frustration” for series creator Sheridan, and allegedly was “causing morale problems with his co-stars.” The actor’s attorney later called that report “an absolute lie.”