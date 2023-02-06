Shocker: Yellowstone on Verge of Cancellation Amid Alleged Kevin Costner Dispute (Report)

A major crisis has befallen TV’s No. 1 drama.

Paramount Network may prematurely pull the plug on Yellowstone amid a behind-the-scenes dispute with leading man Kevin Costner. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

According to our sister pub Deadline, “The crux of the issue… involves Costner and disagreements over shooting schedules,” with the Oscar winner allegedly wanting to limit himself to just one week of shooting on the remaining eight episodes of Season 5, which are scheduled to air summer.

Deadline notes that Costner’s shooting schedule has been a “source of frustration” for series creator Taylor Sheridan,” and is “causing morale problems with his co-stars, which includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

Paramount Network is said to have declined Costner’s alleged one-week-only work proposal and is instead looking to launch a new iteration of Yellowstone to possibly star Matthew McConaughey and — this is key — to air on Paramount+ vs. the linear network. As a result, OG Yellowstone could end this summer at the conclusion of Season 5.

In a statement, a Paramount Network rep said, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The Yellowstone franchise currently consists of the mothership and Paramount+ prequels 1883 (which is continuing in the form of a spinoff, titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and starring David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid) and 1923 (which was recently renewed for Season 2). Additionally, Sheridan is developing limited-run series set on the Dutton Ranch in the 1940s and ’60s, and 6666 (set on the Four Sixes Ranch first seen on Yellowstone).