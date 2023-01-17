PaleyFest 2023: Yellowjackets, Grey's, Mrs. Maisel, Yellowstone, Mandalorian and More Among In-Person Lineup

The 40th Annual PaleyFest LA will welcome a new critical favorite and help say goodbye to two long-running shows.

Showtime breakout Yellowjackets has joined the 2023 TV festival lineup, as have Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which is entering its final season) and CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden (whose host is stepping down this year).

As previously announced, Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary will also host panels at the event, which features screenings or special previews followed by a moderated discussion/Q&A.

PaleyFest 2023 will take place from March 31 to April 4 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Tickets go on sale to Paley Members and Citi cardmembers starting today, Jan. 17, at 9 am PT and to the general public on Jan. 20 at 9 am PT; visit paleyfest.org for more information.

The full lineup for PaleyFest 2023 and participating talent (subject to change) is below:

Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm PT

The Mandalorian (Disney+) | Showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producers Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa

Saturday, April 1 at 2 pm PT

Abbott Elementary (ABC) | Creator/EP/star Quinta Brunson and cast members Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, plus additional guests to be announced.

Saturday, April 1 at 7 pm PT

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) | Stars and producers to be announced.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 pm PT

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) | Showrunner/EP Krista Vernoff, EP/cast member Debbie Allen and stars Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum, Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho

Sunday, April 2 at 7 pm PT

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) | Host/executive producer James Corden and executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe

Monday, April 3 at 7:30 pm PT

Yellowjackets (Showtime) | Showrunners/EPs Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, plus stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves

Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30 pm PT

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) | EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, plus stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron