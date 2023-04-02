Yellowstone's Kevin Costner, Other Main Cast No-Shows at PaleyFest, With Costner's Future on Series TBD

In the wake of a lengthy list of no-shows at Saturday’s PaleyFest, Paramount is still holding out hope for the future of Yellowstone.

Despite the original RSVP list announced in mid-January confirming their PaleyFest attendance, creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser and cast members Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner) were all absent.

Just minutes before the red carpet was set to begin, members of the press were given a tip sheet with only four Yellowstone names: Josh Lucas (young John Dutton), Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood).

Yet, during a panel at the Los Angeles event, Paramount Network development president Keith Cox told the crowd that he’s “very confident” Costner is still committed to the series and is hopeful that production will begin soon, our sister site Variety reported.

In February, a behind-the-scenes dispute with Costner surfaced over shooting schedules, with the Oscar winner allegedly wanting to limit himself to just one week of shooting on the remaining eight episodes of Season 5. It was reported to be a “source of frustration” for series creator Sheridan, and was allegedly “causing morale problems with his co-stars.” The actor’s attorney later called that report “an absolute lie.”

Filming for the back half of Season 5, which was supposed to air this summer, has not yet begun. There is still no date set for finishing the season.

What do you think: Will Yellowstone make a triumphant return?