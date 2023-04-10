Star Wars: The Bad Batch Renewed for Third and Final Season

The Bad Batch has only one more good season ahead of them. Star Wars TV Status: The Latest on 8 Shows!

It was announced at Star Wars Celebration in London on Monday morning that the animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for a third — and final — season, to debut sometime in 2024.

The Bad Batch‘s 16-episode sophomore run streamed Jan. 4 through March 29 of this year.

During a Star Wars Celebration panel that featured executive producer/ supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett, EP Athena Portillo and voice cast members Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang, a brief Season 3 trailer was also shown, and it reportedly revealed that both Clone Commander Wolffe (last seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and bounty hunter Fennec Shand (voiced by The Book of Boba Fett‘s Ming-Na Wen and last seen in Bad Batch Season 1) are a part of the farewell run.

The Bad Batch news wound down a four-day Star Wars Celebration that also announced, among other things, Ahsoka will arrive in August and feature Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Hera Syndulla (watch trailer); The Acolyte is on track for a 2024 release and features Joonas Suotamo (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as a Wookiee Jedi named Kelnacca and Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) as Vernestra Rwoh; Andor Season 2 is on pace for an August 2024 release; Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is not currently in active development; and Rebels creator/Mandalorian EP Dave Filoni is directing one of three new Star Wars movies, which will deliver a “culminating event” for The Mandalorian and its assorted spinoffs.

