Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Is Officially… Probably Not Happening

This has Darth Vader’s fingerprints all over it.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared some disappointing news regarding the future of Obi-Wan Kenobi at Saturday’s Star Wars Celebration in London. Star Wars TV Status Report: The Latest on Ahsoka, Andor, Boba Fett and Others

Season 2 of the Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor “is not an active development,” Kennedy told our sister site Variety, before adding, “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another.

“Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration],” Kennedy continued. “We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

Set 10 years after the events of 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Season 1 of Obi-Wan — which rolled out last summer — reunited McGregor with Hayden Christensen, who reprised his role as Vader.