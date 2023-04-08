Ahsoka: Lars Mikkelsen to Return as Grand Admiral Thrawn, David Tennant Will Again Voice the Droid Huyang

Ahsoka‘s Grand Admiral Thrawn will sound very familiar, now that it has been confirmed that Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced the villain in Star Wars Rebels, will return to play him on the live-action Star Wars series.

The casting was confirmed on Saturday at Star Wars Celebration in London — and in the wake of Mikkelsen repeatedly denying that he would reprise the role. (Just weeks ago, he told a Danish publication, “I haven’t heard anything about it…. [T]hey should have approached me, but they haven’t. So it must be someone else, unfortunately.”)

It was also confirmed at Star Wars Celebration that David Tennant (Doctor Who) will voice the droid Huyang, just as he did in the animated Clone Wars series.

Set during the same post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction era as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi knight, as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic. Star Wars TV Status: The Latest on 8 Shows!

In addition to those named above, the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as fan-favorite character Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One, Andor) as Mon Mothma, Ray Stevenson (Black Sails) and Ivanna Sakhno as Force-sensitive villains Baylan Skolland and Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth… and a droid named Chopper.

The line-up of directors for Ahsoka includes Rebels creator Dave Filoni, Steph Green (The Book of Boba Fett, Watchmen), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Mandalorian), Jennifer Getzinger (Westworld, Jessica Jones), Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon) and Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian).

Season 1 will premiere in August 2023; watch a trailer below.