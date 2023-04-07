New Star Wars Movie to Deliver a 'Culminating Event' for Mandalorian and Spinoffs; Dave Filoni Directing

Mando, Boba and Ahsoka are appear to be bound for the big screen, in a new Star Wars movie to be directed by franchise expert Dave Filoni. Star Wars TV Status: The Latest on 8 Shows

Appearing on-stage at the London Star Wars Celebration on Friday morning, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced no fewer than three new Star Wars films, to be directed by Star Wars Rebels creator/Mandalorian EP Filoni, Academy Award nominee James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) and two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face, A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness).

Respectively set in the “past, present and future,” Mangold’s film will take place 25,000 years in the past and chronicle the Dawn of the Jedi; Filoni’s entry will serve as a “culmination” of The Mandalorian and its contemporaries (The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka); and Obaid-Chinoy’s feature occurs 15 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and has trilogy star Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey.

No timetable was even hinted at for any of the three films.

The Mandalorian is currently streaming its third season on Wednesdays, with two episodes left to go, while the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is now penciled in for an August 2023 release (watch trailer).

The Book of Boba Fett streamed its finale well over a year ago, and there has been no word on additional seasons — though Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa said on Friday at Star Wars Celebration that the next two episodes of The Mandalorian will offer “resolution” to its own season as well as The Book of Boba Fett.

Want scoop on any Star Wars TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.