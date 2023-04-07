Andor Season 2 Is Halfway Done With Filming — When Will It Premiere?

The cast and creator of Disney+’s Andor kicked off this year’s Star Wars Celebration on Friday morning in London, where a timetable was revealed for Season 2. Star Wars TV Status: The Latest on 8 Shows

Tony Gilroy — the showrunner for Andor who previously penned the screenplay for its “sequel,” Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — shared at Star Wars Celebration that Season 2, which started rolling the cameras last November, is now halfway done with filming.

Filming is expected to wrap this August and, following a year of post-production, is on track for a hoped-for August 2024 release date. (Season 1 streamed on Disney+ from Sept. 21 through Nov. 3, 2022.)

A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor in its first season followed the titular Cassian (again played by Rogue One‘s Diego Luna) as his murder of two “corpo” guards led him on a path to meet Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), a key member in the budding Resistance movement.

Cassian helped out with the major heist of an Imperial payroll, but even after escaping, he wound up imprisoned. Following a jailbreak, Cass made his way home to Ferrix, in time for his mother’s funeral, and managed to elude capture by the many factions hunting him. As the season then came to a close, he joined Luthen aboard his Fondor craft, ready to assist the Resistance further.

Season 1 was set five years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and spanned one year. Season 2 will be another 12 episodes and span the remaining four years leading up to Rogue One.

The confirmed (or at least assumed) Season 2 cast includes Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly (as Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Dedra) and Kyle Soller (Syril), and possibly Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera) and Adria Arjona (Bix).

