CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for FBI, Ghosts, NCIS, Young Sheldon and More

CBS is the third broadcast network (following Fox and ABC) to unveil its fall rollout plan, with premiere dates set for more than a dozen new and returning series. 2022-23 TV Preview

The Monday-night sitcom block (consisting of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola) officially kicks things off on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by the milestone 20th season of NCIS and Season 2 of NCIS: Hawai’i. The FBI Tuesday trifecta follows on Sept. 20, while Season 2 of Thursday-night breakout Ghosts arrives one week later, on Sept. 29, where it now leads out of Young Sheldon.

As previously reported, the Eye network is going with an all-reality Wednesday slate. But rather than have The Real Love Boat set sail at the end of the night (as was initially intended when the schedule was first released in May), the freshman competition series will instead be wedged between veterans Survivor (airing at its usual time, 8/7c) and The Amazing Race (now airing an hour later, at 10 pm).

All told, CBS’ premiere date plan looks like this…

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

10 pm 48 Hours Season 35

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 55

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 5 (with new showrunners)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 4

9 pm NCIS Season 20

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8 pm FBI Season 5

9 pm FBI: International Season 2

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 4

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 pm Survivor Season 43 (two hours)

10 pm The Amazing Race Season 34 (new time)

Both Survivor and The Amazing Race will air 90-minute episodes on Sept. 28

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm Big Brother Season 24 finale

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 6

8:30 pm Ghosts Season 2 (new time)

9 pm SO HELP ME TODD series premiere

10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 2 (new night)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

8:30 pm The Equalizer Season 3

9:30 pm EAST NEW YORK series premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

9 pm THE REAL LOVE BOAT series premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 6

9 pm FIRE COUNTRY series premiere

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 13

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

10 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14

