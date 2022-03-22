CBS Orders The Real Love Boat Dating Competition, to Set Sail This Year

The Love Boat is about to leave the dock once again — but with a different look this time.

CBS has handed a series order to The Real Love Boat, a new dating competition based on the ’70s hit series, TVLine has learned. The reality series will welcome a group of sexy singles aboard a cruise liner in the Mediterranean, with dates and challenges testing their compatibility. In a nod to the original show, the boat’s crew — including the “captain” and the “cruise director” — will guide the singles along the way and even help play matchmaker.

The Real Love Boat will also get an Australian version courtesy of local broadcaster Network 10; both versions are slated to film this summer and air later this year.

The original Love Boat aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986, with Gavin McLeod starring as the captain of a luxury cruise liner that was the site of many romantic escapades. Executive-produced by Aaron Spelling, The Love Boat was a top 10 Nielsen hit, running for nine seasons and spawning a number of reunion movies as well as a UPN reboot, Love Boat: The Next Wave, starring Robert Urich.

“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of The Love Boat,” CBS senior vice president of alternative programming Mitch Graham said in a statement. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes The Real Love Boat an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”

Will you buy a ticket to come aboard The Real Love Boat? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the news.