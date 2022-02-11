Hot Off Wordle Craze, CBS Reboots Game Show Lingo With RuPaul as Host

With Wordle users continuing to flaunt their scores on social media (whether you care or not), it’s safe to say that spelling has never been sexier.

Enter CBS, which has ordered a “supercharged adaptation” of Lingo, a word-based game show that has existed in multiple international forms since the late 1980s. U.S. readers may be most familiar with the version that aired on Game Show Network in the early 2000s.

Here are the R-U-L-E-S of Lingo in CBS’ own words: Teams of two “face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode packed with witty commentary and gameplay, the winning two teams will make it through to a nerve-wracking final showdown where one team will walk away with an additional big cash prize.”

“The word game craze is sweeping the nation, and Lingo will deliver a fast-paced, fun and addictive show for the whole family,” says Mitch Graham, CBS’ SVP of Alternative Programming. “RuPaul‘s flair and sharp wit, coupled with the ability for viewers to play along at home, make this a timely show with wide appeal that we’re excited to join our network lineup.”

“We’re all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer,” adds host and executive producer RuPaul says in a statement.

And Layla Smith, CEO of Objective Media, says, “We are O-V-E-R the M-O-O-N to be making Lingo for America with CBS and the amazing RuPaul.”

Lingo was most recently revived by the U.K.’s ITV in February 2021, setting a record for the highest-rated game show launch in its time slot in almost two decades. CBS’ edition will premiere sometime in 2022.

Hit PLAY on the video below to refresh your memory of Lingo, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the game’s return.