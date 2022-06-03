FBI: Most Wanted: Miguel Gomez Leaving After 2 Seasons as Ivan Ortiz

The FBI: Most Wanted squad is losing another key member: Miguel Gomez, who plays Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, is leaving the CBS procedural and won’t return for the upcoming Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports, adding that the exit is “believed to be a creative decision.”

Gomez made his debut as Ivan Ortiz, an L.A. native and former LAPD Gang Unit officer, in Season 2, joining the cast as a series regular to fill the void left by departing cast member Nathaniel Arcand (who played Clinton Skye). In last week’s Season 3 finale, Ortiz left the Fugitive Task Force to go back home to L.A. and take care of his sick father.

FBI: Most Wanted — a spinoff of FBI that debuted in 2020 — has seen significant cast turnover in the past couple years. Along with Arcand’s Season 2 departure, Kellan Lutz signed off as Special Agent Kenny Crosby in September’s Season 3 premiere. In January, star Julian McMahon announced he was leaving the series, with his team leader Jess LaCroix getting killed off in a March episode. Dylan McDermott stepped in to play new team leader Special Agent Remy Scott, joining the cast in April.

The cast changes aren’t affecting FBI: Most Wanted‘s future, though: The drama was recently renewed for two additional seasons, along with FBI and fellow spinoff FBI: International.

Will you miss Ivan Ortiz, Most Wanted fans? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.