FBI: Most Wanted: Nathaniel Arcand's Exit Confirmed, Ahead of Season 3

Clinton Skye's "special assignment" must have really been something, because the long-absent FBI: Most Wanted character will not be back at all for Season 3.

A spokesperson for CBS’ fifth most watched drama confirms that, as suggested by a recent Instagram post, Nathaniel Arcand’s run with the series has ended.

‘Moving On, Moving Forward, Don’t Look Back… #clintonskye,” the actor posted last month, alongside a personal photo of him in character. “Must Say Bye. Bye.”

FBI Special Agent Clinton Skye was one of the most experienced agents on Special Agent Jess LaCroix’s team, and a member of Mohawk Nation. A deadly marksman with a law degree, he is also Jess’ brother-in-law and Tali’s uncle.

The character last appeared on-screen three episodes into the FBI spinoff’s second season, and since then has been on “special assignment,” CBS repeatedly maintained when asked.

During his FBI: Most Wanted absence, Arcand filmed roles for, among other projects, a June episode of The CW’s Kung Fu and the recent Hallmark pic The Baker’s Son.

