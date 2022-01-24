FBI: Most Wanted: Dylan McDermott to Replace Julian McMahon as New Lead

FBI: Most Wanted is wasting no time in replenishing its ranks: The CBS procedural is adding Dylan McDermott to its cast to fill the void left by departing star Julian McMahon, according to our sister site Deadline.

McDermott will play the new series lead — no details are available yet on his character — and will make his debut in April. McMahon’s final episode as team leader Jess LaCroix is slated for March 8.

A veteran of The Practice and American Horror Story, McDermott is already familiar with the work of FBI producer Dick Wolf. He currently recurs as crime boss Richard Wheatley on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

McMahon announced his departure from FBI: Most Wanted on Saturday after starring on the CBS spinoff for all three seasons since its January 2020 debut. The actor reportedly approached the producers about his desire to leave the series earlier this season.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

Alright, Most Wanted fans: How do we feel about Dylan McDermott taking the reins from Julian McMahon? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.