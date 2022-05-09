FBI, Most Wanted and International Renewed for 2 More Seasons Each

CBS has put the “aye!” in FBI, renewing the mothership crime drama as well as both of its offshoots — and for not one but two more seasons each. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall?

That means FBI will be back for Seasons 5 and 6, Most Wanted has nabbed a Season 4 and 5, and the International flavor is packing its bags for Seasons 2 and 3.

FBI this season is averaging 10.4 million total weekly viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), ranking second and No. 1 among all of the many dramas CBS has aired this TV season.

FBI: Most Wanted meanwhile is averaging 8.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, down juuuust a hair from last season and ranking No. 5 and No. 2 (tie) among all CBS dramas.

Lastly, FBI: International‘s freshman run is averaging 8.3 million total viewers — nearly matching Ghosts and NCIS: Hawai’i as this TV season’s most watched new series — and a 0.8 rating (where it ties for third among all CBS dramas).

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Dick Wolf himself. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The FBIs” (as CBS’ promo guy calls them) will air their respective season finales on Tuesday, May 24.

Meanwhile, the five scripted CBS series still awaiting official decisions are (in order of viewership) Magnum P.I. (which aired its finale May 6), United States of Al (finale airs May 19), B Positive (finale aired March 10), How We Roll (finale airs May 19) and Good Sam (finale aired March 4). CBS will hold its Upfront presentation/unveil its 2022-23 TV schedule on Wednesday, May 18.

