Zoe Saldaña and Billy Bob Thornton to Headline New Paramount+ Dramas From Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

The Taylor Sheridan Universe continues to expand at Paramount+.

The streaming service has ordered two additional dramas from the prolific Yellowstone creator: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña and Land Man starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton.

Lioness, which counts Nicole Kidman as an executive producer, “is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within,” according the official logline. “Saldaña plays Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.” Tom Brady (NOS4A2, Colony) will serve as showrunner.

Land Man, meanwhile, is based on the popular podcast Boomtown and “is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West-Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.” The series is described as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” Thornton, who recently guest-starred on 1883, will play an unnamed crisis manager for an oil company.

Production on Lioness is set to get underway in June, while Land Man will go into production in 2023.

In addition to Lioness and Land Man, Sheridan is responsible for Paramount Network’s Yellowstone (recently renewed for Season 5) and Paramount+’s 1883 (additional episodes ordered) and Mayor of Kingstown (renewed for Season 2). Also in the works at Paramount+ are fellow Yellowstone spinoffs 6666 (still in the development stage) and 1932 (ordered to series Tuesday).