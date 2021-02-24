Second Yellowstone Spinoff in the Works at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES Yellowstone Prequel Series in the Works at Paramount+ -- Plus, Get Your First Taste of Its Deadly Tone

Paramount+ is saying “howdy, partner” to another Yellowstone series.

The streaming site (formerly known as CBS All Access) greenlit the spinoff, tentatively titled 6666, Wednesday, our sister site Deadline reports.

The offshoot will focus on a huge, centuries-old Texas ranch known for its exemplary horses and livestock. Check out the official logline below:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.

Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan will executive-produce, along with John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

The latest Yellowstone spinoff follows the previously announced Y: 1883, a prequel that will follow the original show’s Dutton family as it flees poverty and treks to seek its fortune in Montana. Y:1883 was ordered to series in early February.

The streamer also announced several other projects on the way from Sheridan. They include Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Jeremy Renner (the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hawkeye) and focuses on a family of power brokers in the incarceration business in Kingstown, Mich.; and Land Man, an Upstairs/Downstairs-style drama about oil boomtowns in West Texas.

Yellowstone fans, thoughts on the new spinoff? Hit the comments and let us know!