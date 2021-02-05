Yellowstone Prequel Series in the Works at Paramount+ — Plus, Get Your First Taste of Its Deadly Tone

Yeehaw! Yellowstone’s origin story is soon to be told.

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group announced Friday that not only had they extended their deal with the series’ creator, Taylor Sheridan, they’ve set in motion a prequel series, to stream on Paramount+ (currently known as CBS All Access) in 2021.

Per the official logline: Y: 1883 “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Knowing Sheridan’s work on Yellowstone, it will also be… absolutely badass.

That the series would be getting an offshoot is of little no surprise. Its Season 3 premiere was the most-watched cable season opener in two years, and its finale roped the show’s best-ever numbers. Not for nothin’, that climactic hour left up in the air the fates of not only John Dutton (Kevin Costner) but two of his kids, Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Beth (Kelly Reilly). (You can relive the season’s highlights in the photo gallery above.)

In addition to breaking the news, Paramount+ dropped a short teaser in which someone — John Sr., we presume — ominously utters, “I don’t care if you live or die, but should you live, you tell ’em about me.” Viewers will get an even better sense of 1883 from a sneak peek that is set to air during the Super Bowl Sunday.

You can check out the first tease by pressing PLAY on the video below. Then, by all means, hit the comments. Is anyone not stoked that we’ll be getting more Yellowstone?